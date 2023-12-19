Britney Spears Reflects On Her 2020 Gym Incident

It's common to ruminate on the past and feel reflective as another year ends, and pop icon Britney Spears is—apparently—no different.



On Tuesday, Dec. 19, Spears shared a photo on Instagram of the remains of the home gym she accidentally burned down in April, 2020. In the picture, fans can see what was left behind at the time—blackened, smoke-covered barbells, a non-slip, charred pink balance ball, and other destroyed workout items that (somewhat) survived the fire.



"Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020 😉🤔 !!!" the 42-year-old mother of two captioned the post.

Back in 2020, in a now unavailable live-streamed Instagram video, Spears announced that a mishap with a few candles led to her gym accidentally burning down inside her home.



“Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately,” Spears said at the time, as reported by CNN back in 2020.

“I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down,” she continued, adding that—thankfully—no one was harmed by the unfortunate incident.

“I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM!!!!!!" Spears captioned the Instagram video at the time, elaborating on the details of the incident. "By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt."

According to Spears at the time, the fire devastated the majority of her at-home workout equipment.

“Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym,” she wrote. “But it could be much worse so I’m grateful.”



Spears might be contemplating the past as of late, but that doesn't mean she's feeling down in the dumps. In a follow-up Instagram post, Spears left a cryptic message promising "revelations." In it, she wears a short, form-fitting, off-the-shoulder red dress and a matching red cowboy hat while, um, giving the camera "the finger."



Yes, that finger.

"When that bird comes up well … are you guessing revelations ??? YOU KNOW 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️😉😉😉 !!! Pss hands on hips honestly !!! Sorry in advance !!!" Spears captioned the mysterious post.



The pop superstar might be feeling somewhat apologetic about her 2020 gym fire mishap, but whatever is coming next doesn't seem to be weighing on her conscience in the slightest!