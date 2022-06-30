Buckingham Palace Won't Release Meghan Markle Bullying Report Findings
They're avoiding pouring salt in already existing wounds.
Buckingham Palace has completed its investigation into claims Meghan Markle bullied Palace staff, and will not be releasing any details from the report.
In early March 2021, The Times published an article claiming that the Duchess of Sussex had been accused of bullying members of the royal staff. Buckingham Palace promptly announced its plans to investigate these claims.
The private report, which is now complete, looked into how the Palace handled the allegations and how they can handle similar situations in the future.
"The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward," Michael Stevens, the Queen's treasurer, told reporters (via Reuters). "But we will not be commenting further."
An unnamed senior royal source said, "I think the objectives have been satisfied because lessons have been learned." What lessons have been learned remains a mystery.
Markle herself has always denied the allegations, calling the Times article the result of a "calculated smear campaign."
In September 2021, it also emerged that these bullying claims had been rescinded by Palace staffers, but the Palace investigation continued as planned.
In a symbolic move, the duchess announced via a spokesperson in January that she would donate her damages from her court case win against the Daily Mail to anti-bullying charities. She had previously been vocal about how difficult media bullying against her had been during her time as a senior royal.
According to Newsweek, people seem to suspect that the Palace is keeping the report's findings quiet because it shows that Markle didn't in fact bully anyone. However, one other theory is that they just want to avoid any further drama, which, fair.
