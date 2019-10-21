image
Today's Top Stories
1
Jenny Slate Is Deeply Weird
image
2
Introducing: The Covetable Creeper
image
3
A Korean Beauty Expert Shares Her Top Products
image
4
Does Your State Have a Tampon Tax?
image
5
Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style

Meghan Markle Said She Tried to Hide Her Feelings About Media Bullying But it Was "Really Damaging"

Meghan said she tried to adopt a "stiff upper lip."

image
By Emily Dixon
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two
Chris JacksonGetty Images

It's difficult to imagine coping in Meghan Markle's position: Not only has she been subject to incessant scrutiny and racist bullying by the media over the past few years, but she's also had to maintain a perfectly happy face lest that same media document her pain. And in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in the U.K. Sunday evening, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about that struggle. "I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a 'stiff upper lip.' I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging," she told ITV journalist Tom Bradby, as People reports.

Meghan said she keeps going by taking "each day as it comes," but confirmed what you might have suspected: It's impossible to begin to imagine just how rough it's been. "I think the grass is always greener. You have no idea. It’s really hard to understand what it’s like. I know what it seems like it should be, but it’s a very different thing," she said.

Coping with the media onslaught has been especially difficult because of how unfair and unwarranted it is, Meghan added. "If things were fair … If I’d done something wrong, I’d be the first one to go, 'Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. I would never do that,'" she said. "But when people are saying things that are just untrue and they are being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them—I don’t know anybody in the world who would feel like that’s OK."

"That’s different from just scrutiny. That’s…what would you call that? It’s a really different beast, you know," she said.

Meghan stressed that simply making it through the constant abuse is not enough. "I have said for a long time to H, that’s what I call him, 'It’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy.'" Let's hope the media cruelty abates, and Meghan finally gets the happiness she deserves.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
HM The Queen Attends Trooping The Colour
Meghan's British Pals Told Her Not to Marry Harry
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards
Harry and Meghan Will Take Six Weeks Off

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Runway Miley Cyrus Is Four Months Sober
The Duke Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Visit The Support4Grenfell Community Hub Harry Confirms He and Will Are On Different Paths
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
HM The Queen Attends Trooping The Colour Meghan's British Pals Told Her Not to Marry Harry
Lizzo In Concert - New York, NY Lizzo Covered Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine"
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards Harry and Meghan Will Take Six Weeks Off
image Katie Holmes Shares a Sexy, Back-Lit Photo
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Harry Would Love to Move His Family to Africa
image All The Details on Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding
Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere Stormi Thinks "Rise and Shine" Is by Travis Scott
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Islamabad And West Pakistan Kate Middleton Posts a Personal Instagram Message