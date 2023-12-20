Cameron Diaz Is In Favor of Normalizing Couples Sleeping In Separate Bedrooms

Cameron Diaz brought a polarizing issue to the table: should couples sleep in separate bedrooms? Though Diaz personally does not sleep in separate bedrooms with her husband, Benji Madden (it’s because he is “so wonderful,” she gushed), she is still in favor of normalizing this practice, she told Molly Sims on Sims’ “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, which she appeared on alongside Katherine Power, who Diaz founded natural wine company Avaline with.
When one of the show’s cohosts brought up this type of sleeping arrangement—sometimes called a “sleep divorce”—Diaz cut in enthusiastically. Though not her current situation, at one point, her ideal situation looked something even more pronounced than just separate bedrooms: “I have my house, you have yours,” Diaz said. “We have the family house in the middle. I will go to sleep in my room, and you sleep in your room. I’m fine.” Also, Diaz added, she used to want a “bedroom in the middle” where she and a theoretical partner that is not Madden “can convene for relations.” So, a sex bedroom? Spoken like a true millionaire.
“I said that before I got married,” Diaz clarified. “I don’t feel that way now, because my husband is so wonderful.”
Diaz and Madden married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in January 2020.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
