Cameron Diaz Is In Favor of Normalizing Couples Sleeping In Separate Bedrooms

Cameron Diaz brought a polarizing issue to the table: should couples sleep in separate bedrooms? Though Diaz personally does not sleep in separate bedrooms with her husband, Benji Madden (it’s because he is “so wonderful,” she gushed), she is still in favor of normalizing this practice, she told Molly Sims on Sims’ “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, which she appeared on alongside Katherine Power, who Diaz founded natural wine company Avaline with.

When one of the show’s cohosts brought up this type of sleeping arrangement—sometimes called a “sleep divorce”—Diaz cut in enthusiastically. Though not her current situation, at one point, her ideal situation looked something even more pronounced than just separate bedrooms: “I have my house, you have yours,” Diaz said. “We have the family house in the middle. I will go to sleep in my room, and you sleep in your room. I’m fine.” Also, Diaz added, she used to want a “bedroom in the middle” where she and a theoretical partner that is not Madden “can convene for relations.” So, a sex bedroom? Spoken like a true millionaire.

“I said that before I got married,” Diaz clarified. “I don’t feel that way now, because my husband is so wonderful.”

Diaz and Madden married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in January 2020.