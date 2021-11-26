Camila Cabello Says She Has "A Lot to Be Thankful For" Amid Shawn Mendes Breakup

Camila Cabello was thriving this Thanksgiving as she relaxed at home with her three dogs. This little moment of peace was much deserved for the star, who recently separated from her boyfriend of two years Shawn Mendes. The two announced their breakup in matching Instagram Stories last week.

"i have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate," the singer and actress wrote on Instagram. "happy gratitude day everybody! I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey! even though I haven’t met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I’m sending it to all of you right back! After all, we’re all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we’re all interconnected and are never truly alone. Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends ... Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today"

Meditation and mindfulness are a huge part of Cabello's life, and she has previously been very open about how these practices have helped her deal with anxiety. "A couple years ago, I discovered something that has changed everything for me," she said in a video for mindfulness app Calm earlier this year. "It's a daily practice that has helped me become more peaceful and present. It's helped me work through anxiety, and it's just kind of making me a better person in a thousand little ways every day."