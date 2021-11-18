Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Have Broken Up But Still Love Each Other
Fans are heartbroken.
Another celebrity couple bites the dust. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have ended their relationship after two years together, and fans are divided between the heartbroken and the not surprised.
The pair announced the sad news on their respective Instagram Stories, sharing a message signed by both of them, which read: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
Mendes and Cabello began dating in 2019 and almost immediately attracted breakup rumors, but in reality they were going strong until this new announcement—at least to the extent of public knowledge.
They frequently gushed about each other, like the time Cabello told Zane Lowe, "I think that he has a very kind of pure, free energy." She continued, "Like he'll say to me sometimes, 'Oh, I had to talk to this person because it made my heart hurt.' And I feel like he feels this need to kind of lift the weight of whatever is hurting him in order for him to be free. And I think that that's really beautiful."
For better or for worse (depending on your perspective, I'm very much a neutral observer here), they also were never shy about packing on the PDA. And last but not least, they were each other's biggest fans, as evidenced by Mendes supporting Cabello on the Cinderella premiere red carpet.
So even if you weren't entirely convinced by Mendes and Cabello's romance, I think we can all agree that it's a sad day for love. I can only hope that they do in fact remain great friends, and wish them the best moving forward.
