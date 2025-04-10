Ed Sheeran Shares What It's Really Like When He and Taylor Swift Hang Out

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are going through something that many long-term friendships experience—just with some stadium tours and immense fame mixed in. In an interview with Call Her Daddy, Sheeran opened up about his friendship with Swift, and said that while they don't see each other as much as they once did (relatable!), when they do, they spend hours making sure they catch each other up on their lives.

In the April 8 interview, Sheeran was asked about his favorite memory with Swift, and he said that he recently felt "nostalgic" about his time with her on The Red Tour in 2013. Sheeran performed with Swift for her shows in the U.S. and Canada as an opening act and as part of their duet "Everything Has Changed". He also made surprise appearances at a show in London and one in Berlin. And not only did the singers spend a lot of time touring together, they also lived in the same city for a while.

"I lived in Nashville and she lived in Nashville and we used to fly to and from the gigs together and do all sorts of... I don't know," the "Shape of You" singer recalled. "I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months, so I think that period of time, and I do, you know, I see her when I see her."

Sheeran said that he now sees Swift "like four times a year." The father of two continued, "And we do what I said—like, instead of catching up the whole time, we have like proper sit-down, six-hour catchups, and I think that's a really nice way to do it. But I think that period, yeah. 2013."

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran performing during The Red Tour in Newark, New Jersey in March 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheeran previously discussed just how deep his chats with Swift get in an interview with Apple Music 1 in 2023.

"I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she’s one of the only people that actually truly understands where I’m at," Sheeran said (via The Hollywood Reporter). He shared that they talked for over an hour prior to his interview. "Everything that was on our minds we talked about," he said, explaining that it was "kind of therapy" to talk to someone who "genuinely gets it."

Unsurprisingly, Swift has also spoken out positively about her bond with her friend and Eras Tour guest.

"We‘ve gotten matching Scottish folds, made each other arts and crafts Christmas presents, vacationed with our families, and had each other‘s backs," she told Rolling Stone for a profile for Sheeran in 2017. "He is the James Taylor to my Carole King and I can‘t imagine a time when he wouldn't be." Long talks and matching cats, that's true friendship.