Cardi B Says It’s Not Easy to Find Looks That Fit Her Body Type: “This Body Is Not Meant for a Size 2”

Cardi and her stylist, Kollin Carter, talked about opening up doors for women of different body types through their example as a team.

Cardi B
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Cardi B and her stylist Kollin Carter posed for the cover of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Power Stylists” issue in sleek black looks, Cardi in a strapless Dilara Findikoglu gown and long black gloves and Carter in a Balenciaga turtleneck and pants. The duo opened up about some of the “obstacles” involved in dressing the rapper’s curvy figure, admitting it’s not always easy to find designers to dress her curves.

Cardi B

Cardi B and her stylist said they make dressing her curves look easy, but it's not.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B

Cardi B's longtime stylist is Kollin Carter, and they've become a high-powered fashion team, embracing Cardi's curves and celebrating them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“There are so many obstacles against us,” she said. “For example, this body is not meant for a size two. I’m very hips, ass, and that’s me.” 

Cardi added that dressing for her curves is “not easy, but we make it look easy,” she said. “Our door was closed many times—but we’re here because we do it well. I’m not going to be humble about it.”

Carter added that their work as collaborators has paved the way for other women in the industry and has “caused a cultural shift”: “I don’t think there were many women like Cardi who existed in the fashion space,” he said. “Now there are a ton of other rap females who aspire to be in that space because they see what’s possible. We set trends.”

Cardi B

Cardi said she won't be humble about how well she's learned to dress for her body.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B

The rapper has become a symbol for accepting and loving exactly who you are.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He added “We’ve given look after look, year after year. We’ve reached into archives that are impossible to reach into.”

Carter specifically pointed to Cardi’s 2019 Met Gala gown—designed by Thom Browne—with its explosion of feathers and over-the-top train, a gown that “landed the star on every best-dressed list that night,” Page Six writes. 

Cardi B

Cardi's 2019 Met Gala look is worth examination from every angle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B

What a woman to navigate those iconic stairs in this fabulous look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B

The Thom Browne featured an explosion of feathers and over-the-top train.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B

A masterpiece that fully put her on the map in the fashion space.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“That look broke Cardi B into the next level of the fashion world,” he said. “People who didn’t take us seriously were like, ‘Okay, they’re here to stay.’”

