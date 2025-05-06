Cardi B Matches Her Eye Color to Her Emerald Green Tapestry Suit at the 2025 Met Gala
I applaud this level of dedication.
For Cardi B, every Met Gala is "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Regardless of dress code or the exhibit's theme, the singer shows up year after year in the most theatrical costume possible. Though the 2025 theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Cardi stuck to her own personal dress code for the May 5 event.
The "I Like it Like That" singer arrived to the annual red carpet in a green suit that positively dripped in 1970s flare. Her ensemble consisted of a floor-length jacket and matching pants—both of which, were made from luxe, brocade tapestry in moss green. Underneath it, Cardi wore a ruffled green lace blouse, which she unbuttoned nearly to her belly button.
The ornate two-piece set was crafted by one of fashion's most famous suitmakers, Burberry. But the brand rejected their signature checked print for the special occasion, instead outfitting Cardi in extravagant velvet brocade.
Cardi's hairstyle was likewise pulled from fashion's grooviest era. The rapper wore her curls teased into an angular Afro, which she parted down the side or a more modern interpretation on the classic look.
The rest of her glam was in-line with her outfit's air of emerald-tinted luxuriousness. She opted for a matching smoky eye and even debuted colored contacts for the evening. Coordinating your eye color to your outfit is a level of dedication that's absolutely warranted for this elite event.
Cardi B is a Met Gala regular, for whom this year marks her sixth in attendance. And though her outfits are always drastically different, they all share a similarly voluminous silhouette.
This year's look was notably subdued, compared to her previous Met Gala looks by the likes of Balmain and Windowsen, but nonetheless stunning. It's her night—we're just watching it.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Tyla Borrows Her Boyfriend's Shirt in a Pinstripe Jacquemus Gown to the 2025 Met Gala
Her look is "Tailored For You" to a T.
-
Kylie Jenner Goes Burlesque at the 2025 Met Gala
Kylie has officially arrived.
-
Demi Moore Goes Method for the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Not everyone could make this look work, but she does.
-
Tyla Reimagines the Pinstripe Shirt as a Sultry Jacquemus Gown at the Met Gala 2025
Her look is "Tailored For You" to a T.
-
Kylie Jenner's 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Sheer Bustier Dress Goes Full Burlesque
Kylie has officially arrived.
-
Demi Moore Dressed as a Literal Necktie for the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Not everyone could make this look work, but she does.
-
Kendall Jenner Made Corporate-Core Red Carpet-Worthy at the 2025 Met Gala
She's putting in the work.
-
Doja Cat's 2025 Met Gala Look Continues Her Leopard Print Kick With a Spotted Cone Bra
Classic Doja, by way of Marc Jacobs.
-
Hailey Bieber Goes Nearly Pantless at the 2025 Met Gala in a Saint Laurent Mini Blazer Dress
Her accessory of choice? An extra-dry dirty martini.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Wears an Updated Version of Her First-Ever Met Gala Look on the 2025 Red Carpet
Met Gala royalty in the making.
-
Ayo Edebiri’s Ferragamo 2025 Met Gala Look Delivers a Master Class in Tailoring
The savvy actress aced the dress code, as we knew she would.