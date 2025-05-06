Cardi B Matches Her Eye Color to Her Emerald Green Tapestry Suit at the 2025 Met Gala

I applaud this level of dedication.

Cardi B at the 2025 met gala wearing green contacts
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

For Cardi B, every Met Gala is "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Regardless of dress code or the exhibit's theme, the singer shows up year after year in the most theatrical costume possible. Though the 2025 theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Cardi stuck to her own personal dress code for the May 5 event.

The "I Like it Like That" singer arrived to the annual red carpet in a green suit that positively dripped in 1970s flare. Her ensemble consisted of a floor-length jacket and matching pants—both of which, were made from luxe, brocade tapestry in moss green. Underneath it, Cardi wore a ruffled green lace blouse, which she unbuttoned nearly to her belly button.

The ornate two-piece set was crafted by one of fashion's most famous suitmakers, Burberry. But the brand rejected their signature checked print for the special occasion, instead outfitting Cardi in extravagant velvet brocade.

Cardi B at the 2025 Met Gala wearing a green dress

Cardi B walks the 2025 Met Gala red carpet wearing a green tapestry suit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi's hairstyle was likewise pulled from fashion's grooviest era. The rapper wore her curls teased into an angular Afro, which she parted down the side or a more modern interpretation on the classic look.

The rest of her glam was in-line with her outfit's air of emerald-tinted luxuriousness. She opted for a matching smoky eye and even debuted colored contacts for the evening. Coordinating your eye color to your outfit is a level of dedication that's absolutely warranted for this elite event.

Cardi B at the 2025 met Gala

Her hair was styled in an angular afro, paying tribute to her look's retro themes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B is a Met Gala regular, for whom this year marks her sixth in attendance. And though her outfits are always drastically different, they all share a similarly voluminous silhouette.

Cardi B arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Cardi B arrives at the 2018 Met Gala, themed: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala, celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

Cardi B attends the 2024 Met Gala, themed: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's look was notably subdued, compared to her previous Met Gala looks by the likes of Balmain and Windowsen, but nonetheless stunning. It's her night—we're just watching it.

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸