Cardi B Matches Her Eye Color to Her Emerald Green Tapestry Suit at the 2025 Met Gala

For Cardi B, every Met Gala is "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Regardless of dress code or the exhibit's theme, the singer shows up year after year in the most theatrical costume possible. Though the 2025 theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Cardi stuck to her own personal dress code for the May 5 event.

The "I Like it Like That" singer arrived to the annual red carpet in a green suit that positively dripped in 1970s flare. Her ensemble consisted of a floor-length jacket and matching pants—both of which, were made from luxe, brocade tapestry in moss green. Underneath it, Cardi wore a ruffled green lace blouse, which she unbuttoned nearly to her belly button.

The ornate two-piece set was crafted by one of fashion's most famous suitmakers, Burberry. But the brand rejected their signature checked print for the special occasion, instead outfitting Cardi in extravagant velvet brocade.

Cardi B walks the 2025 Met Gala red carpet wearing a green tapestry suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi's hairstyle was likewise pulled from fashion's grooviest era. The rapper wore her curls teased into an angular Afro, which she parted down the side or a more modern interpretation on the classic look.

The rest of her glam was in-line with her outfit's air of emerald-tinted luxuriousness. She opted for a matching smoky eye and even debuted colored contacts for the evening. Coordinating your eye color to your outfit is a level of dedication that's absolutely warranted for this elite event.

Her hair was styled in an angular afro, paying tribute to her look's retro themes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B is a Met Gala regular, for whom this year marks her sixth in attendance. And though her outfits are always drastically different, they all share a similarly voluminous silhouette.

Cardi B arrives at the 2018 Met Gala, themed: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala, celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B attends the 2024 Met Gala, themed: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's look was notably subdued, compared to her previous Met Gala looks by the likes of Balmain and Windowsen, but nonetheless stunning. It's her night—we're just watching it.

