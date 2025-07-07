Cardi B Really Paired Her Pearl Fringe Schiaparelli Couture Gown With a Live Crow
She traded a handbag for a live-action accessory.
Each Paris Couture Week, Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry gathers Hollywood's most elite at the Petit Palais to present his newest creations. Inevitably, one of the brand's runway looks or A-list attendees will cause such a stir, it will be talked about for years to come.
Previous shows have supplied sartorial gems such as Kylie Jenner's lion head dress, Doja Cat's full-body embellishment, or more recently, Kendall Jenner's bubble-hipped corset dress. For the Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show, however, it was rapper Cardi B who continued this tradition.
The "Please Me" singer supplied what will surely be the most provocative fashion moment of the week, when she pulled up carrying not one of the brand's gilded face handbags, but a live, squawking crow.
The rapper took her newest song "Outside" to heart, arriving at the venue looking like a high-fashion incarnation of Mother Nature. She wore a long-sleeve black column dress (a Schiaparelli signature), which featured a floating, U-shaped neckline that extended past her ears.
The sculpturesque design was heavy with three-foot-long pearl strands, which dangled around her like a luminous cape. In contrast, Cardi cropped her usually waist-length hair into a posh bob, allowing her fringed confection to hold the spotlight.
Beyond Cardi's feathered companion, the only other accessory she sported was a pair of orb-like pearl earrings. Statement lobes were a trend among the show's A-list attendees, with both Dua Lipa and Hunter Schafer styling their respective couture gowns similarly.
Cardi's look debuted several fashion weeks prior, showing on brand's Spring 2024 Couture runway in January of that year. Then, it was sported by supermodel Karlie Kloss—sans bird.
Cardi B didn't tell press why she brought a crow as her date to the Paris Couture Week kick-off. At first glance, she was paying homage to the house's storied history: founder Elsa Schiaparelli always appreciated an animal motif.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.