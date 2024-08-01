Cardi B Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting Her Third Child After Filing for Divorce From Husband Offset

Cardi B is going to be a mom for the third time!

On Thursday, August 1, the rapper announced she is pregnant and expecting her third child, and after recently filing for divorce from her husband, fellow rapper Offset of the group Migos.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!" Cardi B wrote in a moving caption, accompanied by two photos of the rapper posing on a balcony wearing a red silk robe that accentuates her pregnant belly.

"Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she continued in the caption. "I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"

Her joy-filled announcement comes on the heels of news that she and Offset are headed for a divorce, as reported by Page Six. According to the publication, Cardi filed for divorce from her estranged husband for a second time and is seeking primary custody of their two children, son Wave Set and daughter Kulture Kiari.

Back in December 2023, the rapper confirmed her single status via an Instagram Live, in which she admitted that she hasn't been in a relationship "for a minute now," People reported at the time.

"I just don't know how to tell the world," she continued. "But I feel like today has been, like, a sign."

Cardi B met Offset and the pair started dating in 2017. That same year, the couple got married and shortly after, in 2018, Cardi B gave birth to their first child.

Back in May, the soon-to-be mom of three told Rolling Stone that her and Offset "do love each other," before adding that it's "not even about love."

“We have our own bad stuff. We’re from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be…not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life," she told the publication at the time. "You know what I’m saying? My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.”

In a 2022 interview with Vogue Singapore, the rapper also opened up about her life as a mom of two.

“There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant,” she said at the time. “Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle.'

“When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture,” she added, before going on to say that she's "never appreciated my mum more" now that she's a mom herself.

"Having kids helps you see things a little bit different," she explained.