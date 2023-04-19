Céline Dion Releases New Lyric Video for “Love Again,” the Title Track of Her First Ever Feature Film

We have new Céline Dion music! I repeat, we have new Céline Dion music! The Grammy winning singer released a lyric video for the title track of the film Love Again, which is out May 5. The film’s soundtrack drops a week later on May 12 and features five new Dion songs.

The lyric video—which People describes as “conveying a message of hope”—features scenes from the movie, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Dion herself, and a surprise cameo by Nick Jonas.

“You don’t have to move a mountain, just keep moving/Every move is a new emotion/You don’t have to find the answers, just keep trying,” Dion sings in “Love Again.” “The sun will rise again/The storms subside again/This is not the end/And you will love again.”

Sorry, crying…

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie,” Dion said in a statement. “And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs, too.”

The new music and Dion’s first film role comes after the superstar revealed in December that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms. A source speaking to People at the time said “Celine is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans. It’s been a very difficult time and she has a hard road ahead of her, but she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans.”

Love Again centers around a journalist, Rob, who is assigned to write a profile on Dion. Rob then enlists the help of the singer to meet a character named Mira and win her heart, the synopsis of the film says.

Chopra Jonas calls the film “our ode to Céline,” and adds “I think having new music from her is such a blessing in this movie.” Heughan says that Dion’s acting was “very good” and he was “surprised about how funny she was.”

“Her music, in a way, brings my character and Priyanka’s character together,” he says. “But who better to do that than Céline Dion?”