Chad Michael Murray Says Working With Lindsay Lohan on 'Freakier Friday' Felt Like a High School Reunion
It was like "no time had passed."
Chad Michael Murray is just as nostalgic about Freaky Friday and his reunion with Lindsay Lohan as the rest of us.
While attending Christmas Con 2024 in Edison, New Jersey, on December 15, the actor was asked about the upcoming sequel, Freakier Friday, and what it was like to reunite with co-stars Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis all these years later.
In short? "It was awesome. It was just a nostalgic kick," Murray explained (via PEOPLE), going on to add that, "it felt like a high school reunion, you know?"
The actor, who played the role of love interest Jake, will return for the sequel alongside Mark Harmon, Stephen Tobolowsky, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, and Rosalind Chao. New cast members include Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sophia Hammons.
"It felt like no time had passed, and yet we had entire lives in between," adding that it had been "23 years since we were on set doing the first one" for context.
He also admitted it was a bit confusing, as the sequel deals with body swapping between multiple family members—in this case, Curtis and Lohan will swap bodies with a pair of teen girls—which often meant for comedic moments we hope end up in an eventual blooper reel.
"There [were] moments where I'm sitting there going, 'Okay, who's who?'" adding that he had to be, "really focused. I had to do my homework, like, a lot, and then I'd still get it wrong, but it was great. So much fun."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The fun is slated to hit theaters on August 8, 2025.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
-
Blake Lively's Sister Is Supporting Her Amid the Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
The actress' sister is firmly in her corner.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She's "Scrooge's Slutty Sister" Over the Holidays
Relatable!
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Says She Believes "Hardships" Happen "for a Reason" Amid Her Divorce from Ben Affleck
“There are no coincidences," Lopez said. "This is not happening, you know, just randomly."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published