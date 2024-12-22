Chad Michael Murray Says Working With Lindsay Lohan on 'Freakier Friday' Felt Like a High School Reunion

Chad Michael Murray is just as nostalgic about Freaky Friday and his reunion with Lindsay Lohan as the rest of us.

While attending Christmas Con 2024 in Edison, New Jersey, on December 15, the actor was asked about the upcoming sequel, Freakier Friday, and what it was like to reunite with co-stars Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis all these years later.

In short? "It was awesome. It was just a nostalgic kick," Murray explained (via PEOPLE), going on to add that, "it felt like a high school reunion, you know?"

The actor, who played the role of love interest Jake, will return for the sequel alongside Mark Harmon, Stephen Tobolowsky, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, and Rosalind Chao. New cast members include Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sophia Hammons.

Chad Michael Murray and Lindsay Lohan walk the high school hallways in 'Freaky Friday.' (Image credit: Disney)

"It felt like no time had passed, and yet we had entire lives in between," adding that it had been "23 years since we were on set doing the first one" for context.

He also admitted it was a bit confusing, as the sequel deals with body swapping between multiple family members—in this case, Curtis and Lohan will swap bodies with a pair of teen girls—which often meant for comedic moments we hope end up in an eventual blooper reel.

"There [were] moments where I'm sitting there going, 'Okay, who's who?'" adding that he had to be, "really focused. I had to do my homework, like, a lot, and then I'd still get it wrong, but it was great. So much fun."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The fun is slated to hit theaters on August 8, 2025.