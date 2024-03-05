Lindsay Lohan Confirms a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is Officially Happening

Lindsay Lohan is making our millennial dreams come true.
Appearing on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Monday, the actress confirmed that a sequel to cult 2003 movie Freaky Friday is officially in the works—and that her original costar Jamie Lee Curtis is on board with the project as well.
Cohen asked Lohan about the rumors that a sequel might be happening, and was pleasantly surprised when she told him simply, "It is."
Pressing the actress on the timeline, she told him, "I won't say that yet. I don't want to say too much."
That said, she added, "And we're both excited. I'm gonna speak for Jamie."
Yeah, Lindsay, we're pretty excited too, I would say.
And in case we had any doubts about this being too good to be true, Lohan also confirmed to People that Freaky Friday 2 is "in the process."
She share that she is "just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it," adding, "Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this."
It's true: The two women are super close, with Curtis even sending Lohan's baby boy Luai a bunch of adorable presents after he was born last year.
Sitting down with The New York Times in 2023, Curtis said, "As I went around the world with Halloween Ends [her 2022 movie], people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"
And back in 2022, Curtis even shared what she would like the plot to be for the body-swap movie: "Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who's still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon," she said.
As a reminder, the 2003 flick saw Curtis and Lohan play a mother and daughter who switched bodies—deep life lessons and hilarious antics ensuing.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Kate's Next Official Royal Engagement Has Been Scheduled for June
We'll still need to be patient, it seems.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jason Kelce's NFL Retirement Speech Made Everyone Weep—Travis Kelce Included
Nobody is OK.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pamela Anderson's Sons Aren't Happy About Her Going Makeup-Free
"They were just horrified."
By Meghan De Maria
-
Original 'Mean Girls' Star Lindsay Lohan Is Very "Hurt" and "Disappointed" About a Low Blow Joke at Her Expense in the New Film
After all of her support shown towards the 2024 iteration, *this* is how she's treated?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Lindsay Lohan Reunited With Tina Fey and Rajiv Surendra (AKA Kevin Gnapoor) at the 'Mean Girls' Premiere
Grool!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lindsay Lohan Shares a Glimpse Into Her First Holiday Season With Newborn Son Luai
2023 was certainly a year to remember for the actress.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Three Members of “The Plastics” Were Spotted in L.A. Yesterday Filming a ‘Mean Girls’-Inspired Project of Some Sort
One castmate wasn’t seen on set, though.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Lindsay Lohan Revealed the Adorable Gift Her Movie Mom Jamie Lee Curtis Sent for Her Baby Boy
I'm weeping.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lindsay Lohan Jokes "I'm Not a Regular Mom, I'm a Postpartum Mom" in Sweet Instagram Selfie
Love this and her!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jamie Lee Curtis on Supporting Her Trans Daughter: "Being a Parent Is About Love"
LOUDER!
By Iris Goldsztajn