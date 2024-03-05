Lindsay Lohan Confirms a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is Officially Happening

Lindsay Lohan is making our millennial dreams come true.

Appearing on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Monday, the actress confirmed that a sequel to cult 2003 movie Freaky Friday is officially in the works—and that her original costar Jamie Lee Curtis is on board with the project as well.

Cohen asked Lohan about the rumors that a sequel might be happening, and was pleasantly surprised when she told him simply, "It is."

Pressing the actress on the timeline, she told him, "I won't say that yet. I don't want to say too much."

That said, she added, "And we're both excited. I'm gonna speak for Jamie."

Yeah, Lindsay, we're pretty excited too, I would say.

And in case we had any doubts about this being too good to be true, Lohan also confirmed to People that Freaky Friday 2 is "in the process."

She share that she is "just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it," adding, "Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this."

It's true: The two women are super close, with Curtis even sending Lohan's baby boy Luai a bunch of adorable presents after he was born last year.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan at the 2003 premiere for Freaky Friday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting down with The New York Times in 2023, Curtis said, "As I went around the world with Halloween Ends [her 2022 movie], people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

And back in 2022, Curtis even shared what she would like the plot to be for the body-swap movie: "Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who's still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon," she said.

As a reminder, the 2003 flick saw Curtis and Lohan play a mother and daughter who switched bodies—deep life lessons and hilarious antics ensuing.