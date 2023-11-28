Chad Michael Murray Doesn’t Exactly Deny Cheating on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush

When asked yesterday if his ex-girlfriend Erin Foster’s claim was true that he cheated on her with his future wife, Sophia Bush, Chad Michael Murray didn’t confirm the allegation—but he didn’t deny it, either.
Speaking to E! News, Murray admitted to having a lot of “regrets,” but dodged the question of whether he’d been unfaithful to Foster. “It’s not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there’s just never a winner,” he said. “I feel blessed to be where I am right now…I live in the now. I live in the present. I live in the future.”
Murray also added that his life has “changed so dramatically” since he was a young man, and “I don’t think you’ll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody,” he said. I never will. That’s just not me. I’m not going to do it.”
Murray and Foster dated from 2001 to 2002 before Murray married Bush, his costar in One Tree Hill, in 2005. “I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don’t live in the past,” Murray said. “I try to move forward every single day and just go, ‘I got air in my lung, life in my step, the will to move forward, and the sun’s gonna rise on a beautiful tomorrow.'” (Or you could have just said no, my friend.)
Per Foster, “He definitely did cheat on me with her in, like, a pretty egregious way—while we were living together,” she said on the podcast she cohosts with her sister Sara, “The World’s First Podcast.” “I’ve moved on though. I’m over it now. I mean, just barely. Just barely over it.”
Murray and Bush’s marriage ended up being short-lived; they separated just five months after saying “I do,” and officially divorced in 2006.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
