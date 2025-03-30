Why Joshua Jackson Won't Let Daughter Juno Watch 'Dawson's Creek' "Until She's in College"
"She's going to get all sorts of ideas."
Joshua Jackson came to prominence in teen TV series Dawson's Creek, alongside Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and James Van Der Beek. While Jackson's role as Pacey Witter garnered him a huge fan base, he won't be ready to let his 4-year-old daughter Juno watch the show for quite some time.
In an interview with E! News at the GLAAD Awards on March 27, Jackson explained, "The thing is, she would have to be a teenager." He continued, "But then I don't need her to watch me being a teenager when she's a teenager, because she's going to get all sorts of ideas. So she'll probably have to wait until she's in college."
Lucky for Jackson, Juno isn't particularly interested in the fact her dad is a beloved actor. "I don't know that she really knows what famous is," he told the outlet. "She knows I do make believe for a living, and she is totally uninterested in what I do. Like completely."
Jackson co-parents Juno with his ex-wife, actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith.
While Dawson's Creek is strictly off limits for now, Jackson appears to be savoring every moment of being a father. "My God, at that age, every couple of days she's a new kid," he said of his 4-year-old daughter. "Truly, the big milestone has been this entire year. She started school."
Jackson also reflected on the changes he's noticed following the COVID-19 pandemic. "She got a lot of parent time," he noted. "And it has been so beautiful to watch her wings spread this year as she's gotten to spend more time and be in school." He continued, "The second day of school we're driving in, I just hear her little voice in back. She says, 'Daddy, I'm a school girl.'" Jackson noted that Juno is now adorably "so proud of herself."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
