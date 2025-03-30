Why Joshua Jackson Won't Let Daughter Juno Watch 'Dawson's Creek' "Until She's in College"

Joshua Jackson came to prominence in teen TV series Dawson's Creek, alongside Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and James Van Der Beek. While Jackson's role as Pacey Witter garnered him a huge fan base, he won't be ready to let his 4-year-old daughter Juno watch the show for quite some time.

In an interview with E! News at the GLAAD Awards on March 27, Jackson explained, "The thing is, she would have to be a teenager." He continued, "But then I don't need her to watch me being a teenager when she's a teenager, because she's going to get all sorts of ideas. So she'll probably have to wait until she's in college."

Lucky for Jackson, Juno isn't particularly interested in the fact her dad is a beloved actor. "I don't know that she really knows what famous is," he told the outlet. "She knows I do make believe for a living, and she is totally uninterested in what I do. Like completely."

Jackson co-parents Juno with his ex-wife, actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith.

Joshua Jackson with the cast of Dawson's Creek. (Image credit: Alamy)

While Dawson's Creek is strictly off limits for now, Jackson appears to be savoring every moment of being a father. "My God, at that age, every couple of days she's a new kid," he said of his 4-year-old daughter. "Truly, the big milestone has been this entire year. She started school."

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes in Dawson's Creek. (Image credit: Alamy)

Jackson also reflected on the changes he's noticed following the COVID-19 pandemic. "She got a lot of parent time," he noted. "And it has been so beautiful to watch her wings spread this year as she's gotten to spend more time and be in school." He continued, "The second day of school we're driving in, I just hear her little voice in back. She says, 'Daddy, I'm a school girl.'" Jackson noted that Juno is now adorably "so proud of herself."

