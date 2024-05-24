Chris Hemsworth Says Wife Elsa Pataky "Put Aside Her Own Dreams" to Support His Career

Chris Hemsworth feels indebted to wife Elsa Pataky for supporting his dreams over her own.

The Australian actor was awarded his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, and he made sure to express his immense gratitude for Pataky during his acceptance speech.

"I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife, who has been here for my entire career, basically, by my side, endlessly encouraging and supportive," he said. "And it doesn't get lost upon me that she put aside her own dreams in order to support mine and, again, forever in your debt."

He continued, "The fact [is] that nothing that I do, any of these moments, these special occasions, all these events, none of it's as special without you by my side. And I love you."

A post shared by Elsa Pataky A photo posted by elsapataky on

Hemsworth's Avengers costar Robert Downey Jr. was also among those who spoke at the ceremony, and he made sure to roast his friend.

To achieve his goal, he asked their fellow costars to describe him in three words, with Chris Evans saying, "second best Chris." LOL.

Jeremy Renner said, "Absurdly, annoyingly amazing." Mark Ruffalo added, "Friend from work." Scarlett Johansson said, "Sensitive leading lady."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hemsworth and Pataky met in 2010 and got married that same year. The two share children India Rose, 12, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 10.

Speaking to The Who in 2015, the Thor star said, "Watching her be a mother made me fall even more in love with her. Once we had kids we were like, 'We're in it. This is it'" (via Entertainment Tonight).

He continued, "All of a sudden I had a greater appreciation for my wife, she kind of came into her own when we had kids. She certainly keeps me sane."

Right now, Hemsworth is promoting his movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, in which he stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.