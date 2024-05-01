Chris Hemsworth Jokes Liam Hemsworth's Life Would Have Been "Very Different" Without Miley Cyrus Movie 'The Last Song'

Chris Hemsworth is Vanity Fair's latest cover star, and as such, the Australian actor was asked to take the magazine's lie detector test.
Chris' equally famous brother Liam Hemsworth came up quite a bit during the questionnaire, including a ~subtle~ reference to Liam's ex-wife Miley Cyrus.
"Is there a role of [Liam's] that you wish was yours?" the interviewer asked Chris. When he said there wasn't, they insisted, "Not even The Last Song?"
This visibly amused the Avengers actor, who answered, laughing, "The world—his life would’ve been very different, wouldn't it?"
Oddly, this answer came up as "inconclusive" on the lie detector, which confused Chris—does he actually wish he was in The Last Song?!
Anywho, this line of questioning was funny to Chris because the 2010 romance film is the reason Liam met Cyrus in the first place, with the two being on and off for close to a decade until their 2019 divorce.
Chris also confirmed that Liam auditioned for the role of Thor, but said that he was never worried about his younger brother getting the gig over him.
"No, 'cause I wasn't—I was told I didn't have the part at that point, so I was excited for him," he explained. "Little jealous, maybe, but I was excited for him. Then when I was allowed to re-audition, it was when he was out of the picture, so we never were neck and neck, it was either I was involved then wasn't, then he was involved then wasn't and I was involved."
Chris' role as Thor is one of his most famous, since it has afforded him roles in various movies, shows, and video games.
Meanwhile, Liam is most famous for The Hunger Games series.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
