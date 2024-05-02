Anya Taylor-Joy Wears the Sheerest, Spikiest Gown to the 'Furiosa' Premiere

The past year or so has been an all-time high for method dressing. Margot Robbie took Barbiecore to new heights for the blockbuster hit Barbie. Zendaya practically invented a new wardrobe category while promoting Dune and Challengers. More celebrities are going above and beyond with dressing the part for their upcoming projects, and that includes Anya Taylor-Joy, who's pulling out all the stops while on a press tour for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

On May 2, the actress attended the premiere in Sydney, Australia, in, quite literally, a head-turning look from Paco Rabanne's Spring/Summer 1996 collection. Her gown—from a designer who often fused intergalactic cues with couture for inspiration—was a plunging gold mini dress decorated all over with chunky gold beads and crystals.

The embellishments created a see-through netted effect, with Taylor-Joy wearing nothing much underneath. Her look also featured long arrows poking out from the waist down. (How does one sit in this? So many questions, so few answers!)

Taylor-Joy's look, styled by Ryan Hastings, included a matching headpiece from the designer and metallic silver sandals.

A-listers have always gravitated toward method dressing for the red carpet. But in recent years—and most notably, the past year—the concept has taken more of a costume route. Anya Taylor-Joy isn't new to the on-theme world. Most recently, the 28-year-old, who played Alia Atreides in the Dune sequel, sprinkled in a few dystopian-inspired ensembles on the press circuit.

Taylor-Joy's latest look comes ahead of her new film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. The actress plays Imperator Furiosa, a war captain on a nonstop journey to make her way home amidst the apocalyptic universe, Wasteland.

"I wanted something that was going to challenge my body and soul, and it was definitely that," she tells Entertainment Weekly about playing her character. "I think I was surprised. What I thought would be difficult was really easy, and what I thought would be easy was actually very difficult."

Taylor-Joy's Furiosa style is heating up ahead of the film's release on May 24. With a couple of weeks left of the press tour, there's still much to anticipate from the actress on the red carpet. More dystopian (and archival) fashion with an edge, please!