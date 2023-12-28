The anthem of millennials' graduation slideshows from days of yore, Green Day's "Good Riddance" is the gift that keeps on giving. Chris Hemsworth shared an Instagram Reel of himself and his brothers, Liam and Luke Hemsworth, rocking out to the song over the holidays, and it has to be seen to be believed.
Thor himself takes on the drums, while Liam strums the guitar and Luke takes the lead on vocals. "Christmas album just dropped, thanks for the inspiration @greenday," Chris joked in his caption.
Fans couldn't resist roasting the Marvel star in the comments, with one person writing that they'd "finally found something Chris Hemsworth is bad at." "Lucky you guys can act," another commented.
Chris also shared a group photo of the extended Hemsworth clan gathered in Australia to celebrate the Christmas season. "Happy holidays to all you beautiful humans! Xo," the actor wrote.
Chris has previously alluded to Liam's divorce from Miley Cyrus, telling Australian news site News.com.au in 2020, "We got him out of Malibu!" There's no bad blood between the A-list brothers, though. The Hemsworths took a family vacation to Abu Dhabi in November, with the three siblings posing for plenty of silly snaps. Wherever life takes them, the trio will always have each other—even if their musical talents leave something to be desired.
