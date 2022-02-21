Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Doing IVF: "Stop Asking If I'm Pregnant"

Chrissy Teigen has had a difficult fertility journey—and the constant speculation about whether or not she's pregnant is really not welcome.

She and husband John Legend have been incredibly open about losing their son Jack in 2020 during Teigen's third trimester. Since then, the model, chef and mom-of-two has also shared a painful experience she had with her latest endometriosis surgery, which she underwent the week Jack was due to be born.

Now, Teigen has confirmed that she's undergoing IVF again (Luna and Miles were both conceived via IVF). The procedure causes bloating, which can sometimes resemble a pregnancy bump. Because of this, people have been asking her repeatedly if she's pregnant, which is especially insensitive because—as she puts it—she is "the opposite of pregnant."

The star posted a photo of herself stretching on a chair on Instagram, writing, "hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.

"I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??"

Who What Wear co-founder Hillary Kerr commented, "We don't deserve this candor, but just know how much it is appreciated."