Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan's Mom Is Helping Her Heal After Miscarriage
2
How to (Mentally) Make the Be-Your-Own-Boss Move
3
The Prettiest Hair Colors to Try This Winter
4
The Bright Red Sweater That's Actually a Neutral
5
Black Women Are Making Their Own Space In VC

Chrissy Teigen Wrote a Moving Instagram Post About Recovery After Loss

By Emily Dixon
chrissy teigen vanity fair
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen shared a candid Instagram post about recovery after suffering a miscarriage in September.
  • "when I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months," Teigen wrote.
  • "But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits," she wrote. "I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time."

    Chrissy Teigen said she's "realized the sky is indeed blue and not black," in a moving Instagram post about recovery after loss. Teigen and Legend lost their son, Jack, at the end of September, during Teigen's third trimester of pregnancy.

    Teigen posted a photo of herself wrapped up in an all-black outfit, with the exception of a pair of blue dog-print socks. "when I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits," she wrote.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," Teigen continued. "I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off. anyhow the point is, fuuuuuuuuuuuck, I think it’s happening."

    Last week, Teigen and Legend took part in their first joint interview since losing their son, appearing on Good Morning America. "I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief," Teigen said. "Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing I always say I'm OK—today."

    Legend spoke about the vast public support the couple received, commenting, "This has been a lonely time for so many people because we're all separated physically in so many ways, and just the outpouring of people's love and concern for us has truly been heartening and lifting for us." Teigen reflected, "The world is inherently good. I believe people are inherently good, and it's shown itself."

    Related Stories
    Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Breastfeeding Struggles
    Chrissy and John Spoke About Grieving Baby Jack
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Zac Efron and His GF Have Reportedly Split
    Laverne Cox Was Targeted in a Transphobic Attack
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Ryan and Blake Donated to Support Homeless Youth
    Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Breastfeeding Struggles
    The Royals Refused to Fact Check 'The Crown'
    Charles' Friend Says 'The Crown' Is Propaganda
    Peacock Apologizes for Selena Gomez Kidney Joke
    Jessica Mulroney Says Meghan FaceTimes Her A Lot
    Kate Might Be Wearing This Gucci Blouse Backwards
    Gigi Hadid Kisses Her Baby Girl's Head in New Pic