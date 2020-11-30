Chrissy Teigen shared a candid Instagram post about recovery after suffering a miscarriage in September.

"when I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months," Teigen wrote.

"But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits," she wrote. "I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time."

"I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," Teigen continued. "I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off. anyhow the point is, fuuuuuuuuuuuck, I think it’s happening."

Last week, Teigen and Legend took part in their first joint interview since losing their son, appearing on Good Morning America. "I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief," Teigen said. "Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing I always say I'm OK—today."

Legend spoke about the vast public support the couple received, commenting, "This has been a lonely time for so many people because we're all separated physically in so many ways, and just the outpouring of people's love and concern for us has truly been heartening and lifting for us." Teigen reflected, "The world is inherently good. I believe people are inherently good, and it's shown itself."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

