“It’s Nice To Be At Home”: Dakota Johnson Reveals New Details Of Her Famously Private Relationship With Chris Martin

Though they’ve been a couple since 2017, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin don’t reveal much of their relationship to the public—but in a new interview, Johnson has offered some new details of what their life is like together.

"We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private," she told Elle UK for the magazine’s February 2022 cover story. The actress and the Coldplay frontman are rarely photographed together and keep their relationship as far out of the spotlight as possible.

Rather than hit the town, she continued, the two prefer to invite their famous friends over. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house," Johnson said.

The two have been living together since Johnson moved into Martin’s Malibu, California home in February 2021. Just this week, he flipped that Point Dume property for what E News! reported was nearly $2 million over his $12.5 million purchase price, and bought another home for the couple nearby—for a cool $14.4 million.

One of the parties they threw in Malibu sparked major relationship rumors: specifically, that Johnson was pregnant and that the couple was hosting a gender reveal party. In reality, the blue and pink balloons that people based their speculations on were for Johnson’s birthday party, attended by celebrities like Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. At that time, Johnson made another rare comment about her relationship to Us Weekly , confirming through reps that she was not pregnant.

"The only thing I'm pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies," Johnson said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few days later.

Johnson attributes her love of privacy and her low-key lifestyle to her Hollywood upbringing. She’s the daughter of two very famous actors, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. "Well, my parents are ... I don’t think I get it from them, they were wild when I was growing up," she said.

"I think maybe I’m guarded," Johnson added. "And that comes off as serene."

Despite differing opinions on public exposure, Johnson’s mom still helps to keep the details of her relationship private. “I adore him!” Griffith once said on a red carpet , but then followed with, “She is very private about her life and I respect that.”

Last year, Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow revealed a bit of her involvement with their relationship. ​​“I love her,” Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.” The women posed together on the red carpet for a Gucci fashion show in Hollywood in November.