Delaney Rowe Reveals Which of Her "Genuine Heroes" Have Told Her They Love Her TikToks

Delaney Rowe may poke fun at Hollywood tropes in her TikToks, but she's become some celebs' favorite content creator.

Rowe, who's known for her videos parodying movie and TV clichés, shares on the Marie Claire podcast "Nice Talk" that she's had multiple stars reach out to her to sing their praises of her witty TikToks and sense of humor.

"The best part about having a platform is this incredible access it's given me to genuine heroes of mine who I've grown up loving, envying, following, everything," Rowe says. "And then suddenly they've sent you a message and they're like, 'I love your videos.'"

The actress/influencer reveals that Stranger Things' own Sheriff Hopper David Harbour sent her "something that was incredible." Seth Rogen and Jameela Jamil, she notes, also reached out.

Rowe says, "It gives you this sense of like, 'Okay, I'm touching on something. I'm making something that is working,' And so that's been incredible."

The L.A.-based talent explains on "Nice Talk" that she began making her now-viral TikToks—which range from spoofing the "insufferable" manic pixie dream girl trope in indie films to quirks of movie trailers—several years ago when she was "getting a little fed up with not having any traction in the entertainment space." Rowe shares that she thought it was "so much fun" and "so free" at first, and then the hobby started to take off.

"Once I had traction on one video, you don't forget that feeling," she says. "You're like, 'My gosh, if I just keep doing this, this has the potential to change my life in some way.' So I just stuck with it, and before I knew it, it was my job and I turned it into business. And it's pretty much changed my life."

Rowe, who first set out to be an actress, says that "it's not scary" making fun of the kinds of projects she may one day go up for with her content. She reveals, "I just have had so many people that I respect in this industry reach out to me and want to have meetings with me and all these things because of these videos. And so it tells me that the people who I'd want to work with understand what I'm doing."

The TikTok star adds, "The people that I want to work with get that I am not making fun of anything besides bad writing and anybody can do that."

Rowe opens up more about her experience going viral, having an online platform, navigating brand partnership deals, and more on this week's installment of "Nice Talk." The episode is out now everywhere you listen to podcasts.