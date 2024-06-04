Demi Moore’s Daughters Have a Group Chat Dedicated Solely to Hyping Their “Iconic” Mom Up, Especially Her Fierce Red Carpet Looks

When it comes to Demi Moore’s fan club, it actually has three presidents, thank you very much: her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, who USA Today reports have a group chat dedicated to acting as hype women for their beloved mom.
And there’s no better time to get on the Moore bandwagon, as the actress “turned heads at the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival in recent months”—not to mention her performance in the most recent iteration of Feud, this one about Truman Capote—in a moment Moore’s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, is calling the “Demi-ssance” (a take off of Matthew McConaughey’s “McConaissance”).
Willis said that the group chat is called “Lineage of Females” and is “dedicated to hyping up their mom’s red carpet looks,” USA Today reports. (Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah are the three children from the marriage of Moore to fellow actor Bruce Willis; the couple divorced in 2000, but they remain close.)
“We’re like, ‘Oh my God, mom, mom, mom, this is amazing, you look iconic,’” Wiliis said of the group chat on a recent Today appearance. “We’re losing our minds.”
Willis also recalled to co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager the sacrifices their mom made when it came to her career, taking time off to raise them. Now, Willis said, watching her work is impressive: “She’s so talented,” Willis said. “I remember over the pandemic she was helping me with auditions, and I even had this moment where I was like, ‘Damn, you’re really good at this.’”
She continued “To see her be acting and getting accolades for her work and her fashion and all of it—it’s so nice to see. And I’m excited to see where this moment goes.”
Moore premiered her new film, The Substance, at Cannes last month, where the actress, 61, talked about her “vulnerable” role as Elizabeth Sparkle, who takes a black market, cell-replicating substance to become a younger, better version of herself, played by actress Margaret Qualley. “Going into it, it was really spelled out—the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell the story,” Moore said during a press conference. “And it was a very vulnerable experience and just required a lot of sensitivity and a lot of conversation about what we were trying to accomplish.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Moore’s performance required several scenes of full-frontal nudity, and Moore credited her co-star Qualley with making her feel comfortable on set. In Qualley, Moore said she found “someone who was a great partner who I felt very safe with,” she said. “We obviously were quite close—naked—and we also got a lot of levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were.”
The Substance was well-received at Cannes, getting a standing ovation that reports estimate to have lasted up to 13 minutes.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
I Tried an At-Home Brow Tint—Now I Never Need a Brow Pencil
It's actually incredibly easy.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
We Asked Three Women Over 40 to Test Brooke Shields's New Hair Brand
Commence is designed for mature hair, and it shows.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Meghan Markle Has “Moved On” from the Royal Family Drama, Royal Author Says, But Prince Harry Is “Still Brooding Over the Past”
“It’s understandable that he would have a strong emotional attachment to his past as part of the royal family.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Demi Moore Goes All in On the Theme in a Black and White Balmain Swan Dress at the ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’ Premiere
“the motif is motif-ing.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published