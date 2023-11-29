Dove Cameron and Damiano David Were Spotted Getting Cozy on Bondi Beach

After weeks of speculation, it has finally been confirmed: Dove Cameron and Damiano David are definitely more than just friends. The 27-year-old actress and singer has been frequently sighted with the 24-year-old lead singer of Maneskin, and new photos reveal the pair kissing on Bondi Beach in Sydney.
Rumors about Cameron and David first started in September, when she attended the Italian rock band’s Madison Square Garden concert in New York City. Later, she was seen at another Maneskin concert in Brazil, and unconfirmed reports had the pair kissing at a party.
But photos published by Chi, an Italian magazine, display the young couple getting cozy on the beach. Maneskin have just finished their Australia and New Zealand tour, and it seems that Cameron came over to see him there. David and his band will now continue on to Asia, while Cameron will likely return to the U.S. to promote her upcoming album, Alchemical.
How are fans taking the news? Surprisingly well! It seems like fans of both artists are eager to see the pair together, perhaps hoping for Maneskin to be featured on Cameron's upcoming album.
damiano david and dove cameron was unexpected, BUT DAMN I LOVE ITNovember 29, 2023
dove cameron and damiano david was not on my 2023 bingo cardNovember 29, 2023
the news abt damiano david and dove cameron made me realise he's younger than me like what-November 29, 2023
Most of the surprise seems linked to David's age, as many imagined him to be older than 24.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
