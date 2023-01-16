Drew Barrymore Admitted to Being Ghosted: "I Can't Believe How Much It Hurts"

Look, I know dating and relationships are complicated and layered, but can you imagine getting to date Drew Barrymore and then having the audacity to ghost her? I know, I can't do it either.

Anyway, according to the actress, she has been ghosted in the past, and it was—of course—a horrible experience.

She told People, "I can't believe how much ghosting hurts. For anyone who's been ghosted out there and they feel like a brush fire went through their bodies, I totally get it. It is so strange that someone would behave that way."

She also admitted to some of her worse experiences with dating. "I've gone on dates where I'm like, 'Oh my God, why did I say yes to dinner? Why do I not know: Don't do dinner. Because we haven't ordered yet and I don't want to be here.'"

She added, "It's tough to sit down when you have so few nights off or to yourself, and you sit down, you're like, 'Sh*t, I don't want to be here.' That in itself will make you not want to date."

For the actress, dating is difficult to fit into her schedule, because in case you hadn't heard, she's got a thing or two going on in her life.

"I'm such a mom and I'm so under the workload and I love being with my friends and I love being alone, so where does [dating] fit in? I struggle with it," she explained. "My kids aren't old enough and my life isn't quiet enough."

Barrymore is mom to Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman.

She is busy hosting The Drew Barrymore Show, manning her brand Beautiful by Drew, and generally being a timeless icon, which leaves little down time.