Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Are Still Besties After All These Years

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz truly have the best friendship, and it's beautiful to see.

The stars were friends even before they filmed cult movie Charlie's Angels together in 2000, according to People, and their bond endures to this day.

In a new Instagram post, Barrymore shared photos of her and Diaz enjoying each other's company to no end, with the caption, "In honor of our Merlot drops this week! #tbt @camerondiaz @beautifulbydrew @avaline"

Everyone else seems just as obsessed with their friendship as I am: Paris Hilton commented, "Queens," Instagram itself commented, "this friendship >>>," and Barrymore's brand Beautiful by Drew commented, "What a duo!"

Speaking of brands, the reason for this throwback was commercial: Both women are launching limited edition merlot-themed products for the holidays, which is a bonding experience if I've ever heard of one.

Beautiful by Drew, which carries kitchen equipment, is launching a limited edition merlot-colored air fryer, stand mixer, and kettle, while Diaz' wine brand Avaline is launching a limited edition actual merlot, as in the wine.

The two pals filmed a playful skit to promote their happy merlot news. Here's a script for ya:

Diaz: "Do you have any merlot?"

Barrymore: "Do you have any merlot?"

Diaz: "I... have merlot."

Barrymore: "I have merlot too!"

Diaz: "I'll show my merlot if you show me your merlot!"

Barrymore: "I'll show you my merlot!"

Diaz [turning around]: "Ready? On the count of three: merlot!"

Barrymore: "Merlot. Mine's limited edition."

Diaz: "So is mine! For the holidays! Isn't that crazy?"

They then take on informercial voices as they say, "DrinkAvaline.com" and "Walmart.com! Or in the store."

What a return to acting for Cameron Diaz, TBH.