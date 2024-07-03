Emma Roberts Is Done Dating Actors

Emma Roberts' love life looks very different these days.

In the aftermath of her split from Tron: Legacy actor Garrett Hedlund in 2022, the Scream Queens star says she's done dating actors, period.

"One day the veil was lifted and I didn’t want to date actors anymore," Roberts told Flaunt in a new profile interview.

"It’s hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I’m trying to think if I’ve seen it done successfully," she continued. "Also, the actors I’ve been with border on method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with—at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing."

These days, Roberts is dating someone Flaunt referred to as Unnamed Beau, who casually interrupted her interview to ask her if she wanted to go to yoga with him. The only info the actress shared about her new boyfriend was that he's "entertainment industry-adjacent—not an actor," as the reporter put it.

She also explained that UB isn't "online," a quality which Roberts—like many women out there—finds incredibly attractive. "If you want to send a girl crazy, don’t have Instagram," she quipped.

Roberts and Hedlund were previously together between 2019 and 2022, and share a son named Rhodes, born in 2020.

One reason fans were surprised by Roberts' assertion that she's no longer open to dating actors is that many of her past flames shared her profession: Among others, she has previously been linked to Wild Child's Alex Pettyfer, Falling for Christmas' Chord Overstreet, and American Horror Story's Evan Peters—to whom she was engaged, per Us Weekly.

Roberts recently made headlines for her comments about the "nepo baby" phenomenon, saying on iHeartPodcasts' Table for Two, "I always joke, I'm like, 'Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby? Rosemary Clooney is an icon!'" She was making the point that she feels women are more targeted by "nepo baby" criticism than men—which is relevant to her because she's the niece of Julia Roberts.

Meanwhile, at the moment the actress is focused on promoting her online reading community, Belletrist.