Emma Roberts Says She "Had to Do a Major Cleanup" After Sharing an On-Screen Kiss With Kim Kardashian

Emma Roberts is dishing on what it was like to share an on-screen kiss with Kim Kardashian.



During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress told host Jimmy Fallon that the kiss she shard with her American Horror Story co-star was not as "intense" to film as it looked, but did involve some heavy "cleanup."

“You know, we do it, you forget about it, and seeing it, it looked so intense," she explained. "But meanwhile, we were laughing, because we kissed and they said ‘cut’ and Kim looked at me and started laughing and I was like, ‘What?’ and I just had her (lip) gloss all over my face. And so we had to do major cleanup in between every take.”

The scene was recently teased in the first trailer for AHS: Delicate Part 2.

Roberts said that while Kardashian has "perfect, glossed lips," her lip gloss literally went "everywhere" after filming the intense-looking scene.

After the trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two dropped, the actress said her little sister, Grace, got upset with her for not dishing about her on-screen kiss with Kardashian.



Roberts said she told her sister it was "like another day in the office," to which she said her sister replied: "‘No it’s not. You kissed Kim Kardashian and didn’t tell me.’”

Messy kisses aside, Roberts said Kardashian was a "pro" while filming in a January interview with Extra.

“She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much,” Roberts said at the time. “She’s amazing.”

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian featured in a promotional posture for 'American Horror Story.' (Image credit: Alamy)

While American Horror Story is the first time the pair have worked alongside each other, they actually have a long history.