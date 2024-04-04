Emma Roberts Says She "Had to Do a Major Cleanup" After Sharing an On-Screen Kiss With Kim Kardashian

Emma Roberts is dishing on what it was like to share an on-screen kiss with Kim Kardashian.
During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress told host Jimmy Fallon that the kiss she shard with her American Horror Story co-star was not as "intense" to film as it looked, but did involve some heavy "cleanup."
“You know, we do it, you forget about it, and seeing it, it looked so intense," she explained. "But meanwhile, we were laughing, because we kissed and they said ‘cut’ and Kim looked at me and started laughing and I was like, ‘What?’ and I just had her (lip) gloss all over my face. And so we had to do major cleanup in between every take.”
The scene was recently teased in the first trailer for AHS: Delicate Part 2.
Roberts said that while Kardashian has "perfect, glossed lips," her lip gloss literally went "everywhere" after filming the intense-looking scene.
After the trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two dropped, the actress said her little sister, Grace, got upset with her for not dishing about her on-screen kiss with Kardashian.
Roberts said she told her sister it was "like another day in the office," to which she said her sister replied: "‘No it’s not. You kissed Kim Kardashian and didn’t tell me.’”
Messy kisses aside, Roberts said Kardashian was a "pro" while filming in a January interview with Extra.
“She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much,” Roberts said at the time. “She’s amazing.”
While American Horror Story is the first time the pair have worked alongside each other, they actually have a long history.
"You know, it’s so funny. Kim and I both grew up in Calabasas, California, and when I was a teenager, I used to shop at her and her sisters’ store, Dash,” Roberts said during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. “They were all working there at the time, before the show and I would shop there and chat with them. So when we were on the show, I’m like, wow from Calabasas to here.”
American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy was also quick to give Kardashian her flowers after it was announced that the reality television star would be joining the cast.
"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world," Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family."
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
