Emma Stone Was Literally So Psyched to Spot Ex Andrew Garfield at Her Recent Premiere

Running into your ex may be super awkward for us mere mortals, but not for Emma Stone.

The Easy A star recently appeared to spot her ex Andrew Garfield in the audience at the premiere for her movie Poor Things, and she looked so excited it was completely adorable.

In a clip that made the rounds on social media a couple of weeks ago, Stone could be seen pointing delightedly in the direction of Garfield (at least according to the amateur videographer).

"we love supportive friends," the poster wrote.

"I've always loved the way they love," wrote one commenter.

Stone and Garfield met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2010, and began dating sometime thereafter, ultimately breaking up once and for all in 2015, according to People.

However, ever since then, the two have often been spotted variously hanging out and supporting each other in their respective superstar endeavors, which is why it shouldn't come as a surprise that the English actor came out to support Stone at the Poor Things screening.

In fact, these two are so close that Garfield once told The Hollywood Reporter several years after their breakup that he would take her with him to a desert island if the situation arose.

Meanwhile, back in 2016, Stone referred to Garfield as "someone I still love very much," demonstrating the depth of their bond as they continued to build up their friendship.

These days, Stone is married to comedian Dave McCary, with whom she shares a little girl, per ELLE.

Garfield appears to be single, though he was linked to the likes of Alyssa Miller and Phoebe Dynevor in 2022.