Emma Watson Shared a Pretty Epic Tale of Saving a Mouse From Her Cat and Dog on Instagram

Amazing effort for someone who doesn't really use social media.

london, england october 17 emma watson attends the earthshot prize 2021 at alexandra palace on october 17, 2021 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

If you know anything at all about Emma Watson, it won't come as a surprise to you that she's a pretty damn brave person—and she's certainly not afraid of a cute lil mouse, like I would be if the roles were reversed.

In fact, the Little Women actress shared a little known fact about herself involving mice, taking to Instagram to tell a pretty random and also adorable story of redemption.

"Lesser known fact - We had cats growing up and it was always my job in our family to 'save the mice,'" Watson captioned a photo of a tiny terrified rodent in her hand.

"This guy I named Jerry. It was a pretty near miss because both the cat and the dog had him cornered under the settee. I really hope he doesn’t risk his health again for a chocolate digestive biscuit. It’s not worth it Jerry! I might not be there!!!!!!!"

Predictably, many commenters made parallels with Harry Potter. "Wait, is that Peter Pettigrew?" quipped one person.

"just like Hermione helping Goblins," said another.

Someone else had an important question to ask. "Most importantly, did Jerry get the chocolate digestive biscuit?" they inquired, though Watson has yet to let us know the verdict.

Watson is known for keeping a fairly quiet profile on social media, but sometimes she surprises us with a super detailed post out of the blue like this one.

Aside from promoting her gin brand Renais, which she cofounded with her brother Alex, the last time Watson gave us a candid glimpse into her life in this way was when she turned 33 and waxed lyrical about all that she'd learned and experienced up until then.

"I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row," she wrote at the time, among other beautiful words.

Here's hoping we get more of these delightfully unexpected insights in the near future.

Topics
Emma Watson
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

