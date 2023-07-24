Emma Watson Shared a Pretty Epic Tale of Saving a Mouse From Her Cat and Dog on Instagram

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you know anything at all about Emma Watson, it won't come as a surprise to you that she's a pretty damn brave person—and she's certainly not afraid of a cute lil mouse, like I would be if the roles were reversed.

In fact, the Little Women actress shared a little known fact about herself involving mice, taking to Instagram to tell a pretty random and also adorable story of redemption.

"Lesser known fact - We had cats growing up and it was always my job in our family to 'save the mice,'" Watson captioned a photo of a tiny terrified rodent in her hand.

"This guy I named Jerry. It was a pretty near miss because both the cat and the dog had him cornered under the settee. I really hope he doesn’t risk his health again for a chocolate digestive biscuit. It’s not worth it Jerry! I might not be there!!!!!!!"

Predictably, many commenters made parallels with Harry Potter. "Wait, is that Peter Pettigrew?" quipped one person.

"just like Hermione helping Goblins," said another.

Someone else had an important question to ask. "Most importantly, did Jerry get the chocolate digestive biscuit?" they inquired, though Watson has yet to let us know the verdict.

Watson is known for keeping a fairly quiet profile on social media, but sometimes she surprises us with a super detailed post out of the blue like this one.

Aside from promoting her gin brand Renais, which she cofounded with her brother Alex, the last time Watson gave us a candid glimpse into her life in this way was when she turned 33 and waxed lyrical about all that she'd learned and experienced up until then.

"I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row," she wrote at the time, among other beautiful words.

Here's hoping we get more of these delightfully unexpected insights in the near future.