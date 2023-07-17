People Are Obsessed With Emma Watson and Lewis Capaldi's "Unexpected, Wholesome" Wimbledon Hangout

I love when you find out that super random celebs are friends. Like, IDK, Prince Harry and Rihanna. Random!

Anyway, on the before-last day of London's Wimbledon tennis tournament this past weekend, we found out that—of all people—Harry Potter star Emma Watson and "Someone You Loved" singer Lewis Capaldi are big mates, as they say across the pond.

Watson and Capaldi were spotted watching a match together, and laughing heartily all the while. At one point, they even made the same hand gesture, and I can't tell if it's a coincidence or if they were doing a bit, but I'm choosing to believe the latter.

In case you're unfamiliar with Capaldi's work in and out of the studio, while the Scottish singer's music is very emotional and tear-jerking, he spends his life s**tposting on social media, and making hilarious and self-deprecating jokes. Like Adele, if you will.

Meanwhile, Watson—whether rightly or wrongly, to be fair—has a reputation for being a more serious figure, which is in part why this friendship has been dubbed "unexpected."

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

People took to Twitter to express their delight at this lovely pairing.

"This has killed me, I would love to be the fly on the wall for Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson chat," wrote one person.

"lewis capaldi and emma watson being good friends makes so much sense," said someone else.

"not my husband lewis capaldi cheating on me at wimbledon with emma watson," quipped another Twitter user.

"lewis capaldi and emma watson is the duo i never knew i needed," another person concluded, with one fan calling this an "unexpected wholesome crossover," which about sums it up.

While we don't know if Capaldi and Watson have hung out before or if they have plans to do so in the future, I'm certainly hoping they keep this up. Honestly, they just seemed to be having so much fun with each other! And what more can you ask for, right?