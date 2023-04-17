Emma Watson Just Got Super Candid About Turning 33: "It Takes a Village"

Emma Watson isn't known for using social media on any sort of regular schedule, but to ring in her 33rd birthday on April 15, she treated us to an intimate look at what her life has been like over the past few years.

The Harry Potter star posted a series of photos from her recent Prada campaign on Instagram to mark her new age, and in the caption for one of them, she opened all the way up about the lessons she's learned and the people who've been with her for the ride.

"This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted," Watson quipped.

She then listed some of the things she's done that have had an impact on her. "I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!). My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits. I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion."

She continued, "I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund. I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too. I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress and activist also wanted to stress that it's not been a smooth ride by any means.

"I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row," she wrote.

"I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial."

(This was a video for Prada, FYI.)

She ended her caption by thanking "the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now," as well as everyone else who has supported her.

She also shared the following wisdom: "It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise," she wrote.

Vanessa Hudgens commented, "What a goddess," and Karlie Kloss sent Watson a few happy emojis.

Wishing Emma Watson a beautiful year ahead!