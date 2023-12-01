Eva Longoria Is On Trend, Going Sheer Sergio Hudson for Event in L.A.

See-through, sheer looks are the name of the game this week—Rachel McAdams, Jessica Simpson, and now, Eva Longoria are embracing the trend on their respective red carpets. For Longoria, she wore a burgundy look (pussybow included) to the TIME Latino Leaders Event last night in West Hollywood, which she paired with pointed-toe nude heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Longoria’s Sergio Hudson number—which included a flowy skirt and an oversize belt cinching the waist—was from the designer’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection, WWD reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The event celebrated leaders from the Latine community that are driving positive change in the television and film industries and beyond. WWD reports that throughout her career, Longoria has used her platform to advocate for Latine representation in the media, and, in March, made her directorial debut in the film Flamin’ Hot, which tells the story of a Mexican immigrant’s rise to success.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I felt everybody should know this story,” she said. “Here’s a Mexican American man who becomes a legend in corporate America, and so many people haven’t heard of him. I fought to direct this film.”