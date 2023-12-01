Eva Longoria Is On Trend, Going Sheer Sergio Hudson for Event in L.A.

See-through, sheer looks are the name of the game this week—Rachel McAdams, Jessica Simpson, and now, Eva Longoria are embracing the trend on their respective red carpets. For Longoria, she wore a burgundy look (pussybow included) to the TIME Latino Leaders Event last night in West Hollywood, which she paired with pointed-toe nude heels.
Longoria’s Sergio Hudson number—which included a flowy skirt and an oversize belt cinching the waist—was from the designer’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection, WWD reports.
The event celebrated leaders from the Latine community that are driving positive change in the television and film industries and beyond. WWD reports that throughout her career, Longoria has used her platform to advocate for Latine representation in the media, and, in March, made her directorial debut in the film Flamin’ Hot, which tells the story of a Mexican immigrant’s rise to success.
“I felt everybody should know this story,” she said. “Here’s a Mexican American man who becomes a legend in corporate America, and so many people haven’t heard of him. I fought to direct this film.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
