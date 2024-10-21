Eva Mendes Says Husband Ryan Gosling Helps Her Feel "Sexy"

Eva Mendes has opened up about how her husband Ryan Gosling helps her feel really good about herself.

"I feel really f***ing sexy at times," Mendes told The Times in a recent interview. "The way my man looks at me is just … at times I’m like, oh my God. That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he’s giving me."

She added, "There’s so many things that can make me feel sexy and I’d say that I feel more sexy than not. I guess because I’ve never considered myself beautiful, but I’ve always felt very sexy."

Mendes spoke to The Times after becoming the face of a new Stella McCartney campaign.

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) A photo posted by on

Since welcoming daughters Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, Mendes has largely retired from acting (something she alluded to while sharing her Stella McCartney campaign, thanking the designer for "getting me out of hiding").

Now an entrepreneur, children's book author, and occasional model, Mendes told The Times that she doesn't regret quitting Hollywood. "I was never in love with acting," she admitted. "I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people."

It's not just in how sexy she feels that Gosling brings out the best in her: Mendes also shared that she's proudest of the two movies she starred in with her husband. "He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before," she said.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by The Sunday Times Style (@theststyle) A photo posted by on

The support goes both ways: Though Mendes rarely steps out in public with Gosling, she's liberal with her praise for him on social media. And the actor, as for him, once did a press tour while wearing a T-shirt promoting his wife's book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries. That's love right there!

'Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries' by Eva Mendes $17 at Amazon