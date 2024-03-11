After Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance, Eva Mendes Asks Him to "Come Home"

Eva Mendes has had Kenough.
Following Ryan Gosling's show-stopping "I'm Just Ken" performance at the 2024 Oscars, his wife posted an endearing photo on Instagram, with an even funnier caption. "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed," Mendes wrote, adding a lipstick-kiss emoji for good measure. The caption accompanies a shot of the actress in a bright pink blazer matching the one Gosling wore during his Oscars number, along with sunglasses and a cowboy hat.
As Mendes' Instagram caption implies, she wasn't Gosling's Oscars plus-one. Instead, the Barbie actor took his sister Mandi, as he did at the 2017 awards ceremony. The siblings had a great time together, and jokes aside, Mendes was happy to support her husband from home. (Ahead of the ceremony, she also shared a reel featuring "I'm Just Ken," writing, "Always by my man.")
A photo posted by evamendes on
Gosling and Mendes share two daughters: seven-year-old Amada and nine-year-old Esmeralda. According to one source close to the couple (via People), Gosling and Mendes moved out of Los Angeles because "they didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."
Despite being two of the most famous people on the planet, the stars want a relatively normal life for their daughters. With that context in mind, it's clear Mendes' Instagram post is all in good fun—and that Gosling is a hands-on parent, too.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
