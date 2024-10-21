Florence Pugh Says Andrew Garfield Makes Her Feel "Empowered" by "What We Created Together"

Florence Pugh has penned an emotional thank you letter to everyone who made her new movie We Live in Time happen.

"My my my. My favourite bit. Sharing from the shoot," Pugh wrote on Instagram on Oct. 20 alongside a gallery of BTS pictures.

"There’s such a lot of material I want to share from WLIT.I know I’ve taken a while with doing so. I’ve currently moved my life over to the other side of the globe and to say it’s fully taken my attention and energy is an understatement, so I can only apologise for the lack of sharing!"

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) A photo posted by on

Pugh wasn't able to make the movie's premiere on Oct. 17, so her costar Andrew Garfield hilariously compensated by bringing a life-size cardboard cutout of the actress with him on the red carpet.

Though it's unclear why Pugh wasn't able to attend, it could have something to do with the big move (from Los Angeles to London) she mentioned in her caption.

Andrew Garfield poses on the red carpet with a cardboard cutout of Florence Pugh. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s actually just been really beautiful though, watching the love of this movie grow, just feeling the audience waiting and ready to receive it has been quite a powerful thing to witness," the Little Women star continued on Instagram. "It’s a piece of work and a piece of life that I’m so proud of. I’m so grateful for my own sliding of doors, for which another film moved by two months (the exact amount of time WLIT needed..) and I was able to squeeze this special movie in."

Pugh went on to celebrate various members of the film's cast and crew, reserving a few heartfelt words for Garfield. "Thank you Andrew," she said. "I’ll forever be empowered by what we created together and the performer you made me want to be each day."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ANDREW GARFIELD | CHICKEN SHOP DATE - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of Garfield, the actor has been making waves over the past few days after he finally went on a Chicken Shop Date with comedian/reporter Amelia Dimoldenberg.

The two have been spotted flirting on the red carpet several times in the past, including at the 2023 Golden Globes, and their highly anticipated sit-down interview did not disappoint those who have been "shipping" them for years.