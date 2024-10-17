Andrew Garfield Brought a Cardboard Cutout of Florence Pugh to the Premiere of 'We Live In Time'
The actress was there in spirit.
With such busy schedules it can be hard for actors to make it to every single event and premiere, and when Florence Pugh couldn't come to the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 17, her co-star Andrew Garfield did a bit of quick thinking. Rather than pose solo on the red carpet for the debut of their new film, We Live in Time, he toted along a life-sized cardboard cutout of Pugh.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor hilariously posed with the cutout, which featured the Don't Worry Darling star dressed in the same sheer black outfit that she wore for a screening of We Live in Time with Garfield last month. Cardboard Pugh posed with one leg crossed over the other as she rocked the Dior ensemble, which featured a sheer dotted skirt and a black bra underneath its lace top.
As for Garfield, he wore a quirky paisley patterned shirt and scarf with a blue suit for the event, which took place at London's Royal Festival Hall. He even brought his paper partner on stage to discuss the film, which features the duo as a couple who face a bump in their relationship when Pugh's character is diagnosed with cancer.
The "shy" actor said that he was "nervous" at first when it came to meeting the Little Women star, telling People that he was eventually able to build a strong rapport with Pugh.
"I think we were both really scared and nervous because it takes a while to get to know someone,” he said. “There's layers there. There's defenses there."
While Garfield admitted he "can be quite shy and quite protective" and it can take a while to "really let someone know" him, once you've earned his trust, it's full steam ahead.
“I could see quickly that I could trust her, that she wanted to have fun, that she wanted to play,” the actor said, adding, "that is like catnip to me." Garfield shared that they didn't take things too seriously on set, revealing, "I took the piss out of her and she really enjoyed that.”
Looks like he "took the piss" yet again with his cardboard antics.
