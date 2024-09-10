Florence Pugh Uses Her Bra and Underwear to Accessorize a See-Through LBD

She's just being transparent.

Florence Pugh at A24&#039;s &quot;We Live in Time&quot; New York Special Screening held at the Crosby Street Hotel on September 9, 2024 in New York, New York.
Ever since Dune: Part Two made it to the big screen, the fashion world has been starved for Florence Pugh's particular brand of fashion. The actor has a way of making even the most girly color palettes (read: baby pink) and feminine silhouettes (puff-sleeve dresses) feel edgy-cool.

But, thankfully, Pugh has another project in the works and has returned to red carpets once more. On Monday Sept. 9, she attended a screening of her new film We Live in Time in New York City. The public appearance made clear her signature glam-rock style is still very much intact.

Pugh was outfitted in a floor-length black gown with a playful, ruffled trim. The see-through Dior number had an intricate, textured fabrication and a low-low plunge neckline that dipped almost past her belly button. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the look was accented with a hardware-studded leather belt, platform pumps, and plenty of glimmering gold jewels—all from Dior.

Florence Pugh at A24's "We Live in Time" New York Special Screening held at the Crosby Street Hotel on September 9, 2024 in New York, New York wearing a sheer black dress with visible bra and undies

Florence Pugh wore Dior for a screening of We Live in Time.

Similar to its runway styling, Pugh's dress was unlined, putting her matching black bralette and high-waist underwear on display for the masses. A favorite styling choice of Pugh's, the trick gives each look a daring feel and effectively elongates her 5'4" frame.

Florence Pugh at A24's "We Live in Time" New York Special Screening held at the Crosby Street Hotel on September 9, 2024 in New York, New York wearing a sheer black dress with visible bra and undies

The actor used her undergarments to elevate the floor-length gown.

Though this underwear-forward ensemble would be considered daring, it's just another day for Pugh—and a fairly tame one, at that. Usually, Pugh would go totally bare beneath such a dress, exposing her breasts without shame. It's a stylistic choice she returns to again and again—and for good reason.

"It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f–ck it and f–ck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive," Pugh wrote on Instagram. "I wore that dress because I know."

