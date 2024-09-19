Florence Pugh Has a New Boyfriend: Here’s What We Know
She confirmed her relationship to British Vogue.
Florence Pugh is officially off the market. In her October 2024 British Vogue cover interview, the Don't Worry Darling actress revealed that she's seeing someone new—and she's focusing on keeping this relationship grounded.
“We are figuring what we actually are,” Pugh said. “And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster."
The star shared that instead, she was taking things slowly with ner new man, telling British Vogue, "I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that.”
But who, pray tell, is her mystery boyfriend?
Even though the actress didn't divulge her love interest's name to British Vogue, she's been recently spotted with Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole—and per The Daily Mail, they even snuck out of the London afterparty for the aptly named new Netflix series, The Perfect Couple, together earlier this month.
"I saw them holding hands at the after-party at The Hoxton hotel," one guest told the media outlet.
The duo was also spotted at this summer's Glastonbury Festival, and per The Daily Mail, Pugh "has also 'liked' every Instagram post of Finn's this year"—a clear sign of a relationship, obvi.
London-born Cole is best known for his role in Peaky Blinders, but he's also starred in the TNT series Animal Kingdom and the latest Fast & Furious movie, F9: The Fast Saga.
As for her thoughts on love, Pugh mused that she believed in the element of "magic" when it comes to relationships.
"Okay, so something that I resonate with is that I believe that if magic is real, then it’s falling in love," she told British Vogue.
The actress continued that she's "someone that loves falling in love," adding, "I love looking after people. I love caring for people. I love the feeling of someone being there."
"I love knowing that someone is thinking about me and someone cares for me in the same way that I’m thinking about caring for them," Pugh mused.
As for her taking her relationship public, watch this space.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
