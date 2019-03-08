With varying degrees of success.
Tea, double-decker buses, international boyband phenomenons—these are just a few of the things England is famous for. Two more? The royal family and rainy weather. Here, we bring you 171 photos of the overlap between the last two. Drizzly, gray weather is commonplace in the Commonwealth, which means the members of the royal family are very used to accessorizing with umbrellas. Here are some of the best pictures of royals getting caught in the rain, from the surprisingly joyous to the outright hilarious.
Trekking through a forest in Slovakia in 2000.
Train day is rain day (in Snowdonia, Wales in 2003).
Looking as joyous as he's ever looked, laughing in the rain during a polo match in Australia in 2003.
Looking happier than they usually did during a holiday in Nova Scoti in 1983.
During her tour of Shaw Park, being helped by police in 1955.
Looking somber at the funeral of Earl Spencer's mother in 2004.
Somber, but also kind of like a male model.
Soaked to the bone and maybe holding his umbrella too far to the side at Tidworth Polo Club in Wiltshire, England in 2004.
Sharing an umbrella at the Tidworth Polo Club in Wiltshire, England in 2004.
Running through the rain, presumably in sexy slow motion, at Tidworth Polo Club in Wiltshire, England in 2004.
Examining a piece of moss in the rain (as you do) in New Zealand in 1994.
Looking ready to star in Singin' in the Rain during a trip to Australia in 1994.
Touring the Eton campus with Harry's Housemaster in 1998.
Finally sharing that umbrella during the Eton tour.
Looking like a pensive umbrella model during his 1994 Australia trip.
Getting used to the rain early at Cirencester Polo Club in 1987.
Sloshing around in rain boots at Cirencester Polo Club in 1987.
Looking dapper AF in his little pageboy hat at Cirencester Polo Club in 1987.
Rocking a kilt while visiting the Isle Of Barra in the Western Isles, Scotland.
Attending the Millennium Church Service for Wales at Tabernacl, Cardiff, Wales in 2000.
Meeting with be-ponchoed fans in front of the Albert Memorial in 2000.
Using a transparent umbrella so the public could still see them during a rainy Trooping the Colour in 1983.
Grimacing a bit on the set of the TV series Coronation Street at Granada Studios in Manchester in 2000.
Playing polo in the rain at Cirencester Polo Club in 2002.
On a casual movie date at the premiere of 102 Dalmatians in Leicester Square in 2000.
Not sharing his umbrella with this other guy during a trip to Cornwall in 2004.
Sitting in basically empty stands in the rain during a charity tennis match in 2000.
All smiles at Eton in 2003.
Not holding his own umbrella because he's royal during a trip to Madrid.
Hanging out with the Regans at their home north of Santa Barbara in 1983.