171 Times the Royal Family Had to Suck it Up and Brave the Rain

With varying degrees of success.

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Blackpool
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Tea, double-decker buses, international boyband phenomenons—these are just a few of the things England is famous for. Two more? The royal family and rainy weather. Here, we bring you 171 photos of the overlap between the last two. Drizzly, gray weather is commonplace in the Commonwealth, which means the members of the royal family are very used to accessorizing with umbrellas. Here are some of the best pictures of royals getting caught in the rain, from the surprisingly joyous to the outright hilarious.

1 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Trekking through a forest in Slovakia in 2000.

2 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Train day is rain day (in Snowdonia, Wales in 2003).

3 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Harry

Looking as joyous as he's ever looked, laughing in the rain during a polo match in Australia in 2003.

4 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Looking happier than they usually did during a holiday in Nova Scoti in 1983.

5 of 171
image
Getty Images
Princess Margaret

During her tour of Shaw Park, being helped by police in 1955.

6 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince William

Looking somber at the funeral of Earl Spencer's mother in 2004.

7 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince William

Somber, but also kind of like a male model.

8 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Soaked to the bone and maybe holding his umbrella too far to the side at Tidworth Polo Club in Wiltshire, England in 2004.

9 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince William and Zara Phillips

Sharing an umbrella at the Tidworth Polo Club in Wiltshire, England in 2004.

10 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince William

Running through the rain, presumably in sexy slow motion, at Tidworth Polo Club in Wiltshire, England in 2004.

11 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Examining a piece of moss in the rain (as you do) in New Zealand in 1994.

12 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Looking ready to star in Singin' in the Rain during a trip to Australia in 1994.

13 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and

Touring the Eton campus with Harry's Housemaster in 1998.

14 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles and Prince Harry

Finally sharing that umbrella during the Eton tour.

15 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Looking like a pensive umbrella model during his 1994 Australia trip.

16 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince William and Prince Harry

Getting used to the rain early at Cirencester Polo Club in 1987.

17 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince William and Prince Harry

Sloshing around in rain boots at Cirencester Polo Club in 1987.

18 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince William

Looking dapper AF in his little pageboy hat at Cirencester Polo Club in 1987.

19 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Rocking a kilt while visiting the Isle Of Barra in the Western Isles, Scotland.

20 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince William and Prince Charles

Attending the Millennium Church Service for Wales at Tabernacl, Cardiff, Wales in 2000.

21 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Meeting with be-ponchoed fans in front of the Albert Memorial in 2000.

22 of 171
image
Getty Images
The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret

Using a transparent umbrella so the public could still see them during a rainy Trooping the Colour in 1983.

23 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Grimacing a bit on the set of the TV series Coronation Street at Granada Studios in Manchester in 2000.

24 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Playing polo in the rain at Cirencester Polo Club in 2002.

25 of 171
image
Getty Images
Fergie and Princess Eugenie

On a casual movie date at the premiere of 102 Dalmatians in Leicester Square in 2000.

26 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Not sharing his umbrella with this other guy during a trip to Cornwall in 2004.

27 of 171
image
Getty Images
Fergie and Princess Eugenie

Sitting in basically empty stands in the rain during a charity tennis match in 2000.

28 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Harry

All smiles at Eton in 2003.

29 of 171
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Not holding his own umbrella because he's royal during a trip to Madrid.

30 of 171
image
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Ronald Reagan, and Nancy Reagan

Hanging out with the Regans at their home north of Santa Barbara in 1983.

