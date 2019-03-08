Tea, double-decker buses, international boyband phenomenons—these are just a few of the things England is famous for. Two more? The royal family and rainy weather. Here, we bring you 171 photos of the overlap between the last two. Drizzly, gray weather is commonplace in the Commonwealth, which means the members of the royal family are very used to accessorizing with umbrellas. Here are some of the best pictures of royals getting caught in the rain, from the surprisingly joyous to the outright hilarious.