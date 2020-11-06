Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

In an essay for the digital October issue of Vogue, the model revealed she was pregnant with the couple's first child together.

In the essay, she explained why they are prolonging knowing the sex of their baby, writing, "When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."