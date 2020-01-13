All the Celebrities Expecting Babies In 2020

In 2019, the world welcomed some seriously adorable celebrity babies (we’re looking at you, little Archie Harrison). In 2020, we can look forward to even more babies, thanks to pregnancy announcements from icons like Anne Hathaway, Laura Prepon, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about celebrity babies due in the new year. (Also, I am a great babysitter, just FYI...)
Modern Love star Anne Hathaway announced her second pregnancy in July with a cheeky Instagram caption: “It’s not for a movie,” the actress wrote about her baby bump, followed by “#2.”
The 37-year-old actress had her first child back in 2016 and has been open about her struggle with conceiving. Hathaway addressed this issue in her Instagram post, encouraging people who struggle to seek help and stay positive despite the frustration. “For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she wrote. “Sending you extra love.”
She announced in July, so we can expect the newest baby Hathaway to arrive in the earlier part of 2020.
After celebrating her ninth wedding anniversary with her husband Justin Ervin, supermodel Ashley Graham announced her first pregnancy via Instagram on August 14. In November, when appearing as a guest on The Ellen Show, the model revealed that she will be having to a baby boy who should be arriving in January.
Actress and singer Christina Milian and her partner Matt Pokora announced their first pregnancy on July 28th with a photo of their most recent sonogram: “New release 2020!” read her cute Instagram caption, so we know this baby will be coming this year. Bring it on!…too much?
Orange Is The New Black star Laura Prepon and husband Ben Foster announced that they are expecting their second child in October. The 39-year-old actress is already the mother to two-year-old Ella, who was born in the summer of 2017. “We are so excited to announce that our family is growing,” Prepon captioned her adorable pregnancy announcement on Instagram.
In September, Carson Daly made a particularly special announcement on the TODAY show: His wife Siri is expecting their fourth child. The baby, who is due in the spring of 2020, will join the couple's other children Jacson, Etta, and London to make it a family of six. “We’re thrilled. We have the best family,” Carson said on the TODAY show. “We have a lot of fun, so we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s have another one.’”
We might not get another Kardashian baby this year (or we might… you know they are CIA-LEVEL EXPERTS at keeping a baby secret) but Khloé Kardashian’s ride or die Mailka Haqq is here to fill the void: She’s expecting her first baby in March with rapper O. T. Genasis.
The couple of the moment are expecting! Dewan and Kazee will welcome their first child together in March—little she or he will be Kazee’s first, and Dewan’s second (she shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum).
The Oscar-nominated-actress and her film director husband, Charles Guard, are expecting their first child. The couple married in July 2018 after three years of dating at the Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire. The news was confirmed by PEOPLE after Jones showed up to the premiere of The Aeronauts in December 2019 .
The 70-year-old actor and his wife are expecting their second child this year. In February 2019, the pair had their first son, Alexander. This will be Gere's third child; he has 19-year-old Homer James Jigme, who he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell.
Chloë Sevigny and her partner, Sinisa Mackovic, are about to become parents for the first time. The American Horror Story actress' rep confirmed to USA TODAY that they are welcoming a child in the spring. But if you're looking for some actual evidence, the couple was photographed walking the streets of New York proudly displaying Sevigny's gorgeous bump.
The three-time Oscar-winning director, and his wife, Israeli actress and pop star Daniella Pick, are expecting their first child together. "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby," the couple said in a statement.
The couple has been together since 2016. They married in Los Angeles in 2018 after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood filming was finished.
The country singer and his wife announced the pregnancy of their third child in an Instagram video of a gender reveal that included pink smoke. "Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings," the artist joked in his caption. The parents, who met in the first grade have two other daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James.
While it had been speculated whether or not the newly married couple was expecting, photos of the couple running errands in L.A. revealed that Turner-Smith's pregnancy was absolutely a thing. The couple tied the knot in December 2019 after a year of dating.
The Golden Globe-winning actress and Tony Award-winning Hamilton director, Thomas Kail, are expecting their first child together sometime this year. Williams is also mom to daughter Matilda Ledger, who is 14.
On New Year's Eve 2019, the Superstore actress shared the news that she and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, would be expecting a new child in the new year. "Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch," she wrote in the post.
We can't forget to mention that two years earlier to the same day in 2017, the actress revealed that she was expecting her first child, son Sebastian.
In October, the "Girl" singer took it to Instagram to announce she and husband Ryan Hund would be welcoming their first child, a son. "The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," she captioned the post, referring to her 2019 album "Girl." "See you in 2020, little one."
Mr. Big's family is getting bigger! In September, the actor revealed he and his wife, Tara L. Wilson, were expecting their second child. The couple had their first child, Orion, January 2008. "Orion is getting a brother—I better get my ass in shape," North said in an Instagram post.
The model and body positivity activist and her boyfriend, Philip Payne, will be first-time parents this year. In an Instagram post, the duo posed for photos holding a pregnancy test announcing the news. "It’s not just the two of us anymore, we're soon to be a family of 3," the caption said. Aww!
The Resident Evil actress announced she was pregnant with her third child with director Paul W.S. Anderson in August 2019 in an brave, candid Instagram post. "Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn't want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly, she wrote. "That was obviously not fun, and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices."
The new addition to the family will join their other two children, Ever, 12, and Dashiel, 4.
