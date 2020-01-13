All the Celebrities Expecting Babies In 2020

Anne Hathaway and Adam Schulman

Modern Love star Anne Hathaway announced her second pregnancy in July with a cheeky Instagram caption: “It’s not for a movie,” the actress wrote about her baby bump, followed by “#2.”

The 37-year-old actress had her first child back in 2016 and has been open about her struggle with conceiving. Hathaway addressed this issue in her Instagram post, encouraging people who struggle to seek help and stay positive despite the frustration. “For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she wrote. “Sending you extra love.”

She announced in July, so we can expect the newest baby Hathaway to arrive in the earlier part of 2020.