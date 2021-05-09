How Celebrities Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2021

Instagram
People all around the United States are celebrating Mother's Day today. And holidays like this one prove that celebrities are just like us—in that they take to Instagram to pay tribute to the women who made them and/or helped raise and shape them (or are currently helping make/raise/shape other little humans). Former president Barack Obama perfectly summarized the wide range of people who deserve recognition today, writing, "take a moment to thank the women in your life who love you in that special way that mothers do: biological moms, adoptive moms, and foster moms; single moms, grandmoms and godmothers; aunts and mentors—all the people who come to mind when you think about Mother’s Day."
Here are some of the best celebrity Mother's Day posts of 2021, from light-hearted and funny messages to aww-inducing throwback pictures to genuinely touching tributes that will tug at your heartstrings.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1
Barack Obama
"On this Mother’s Day, I want to thank Michelle for being such an incredible mom to our girls. And I hope you’ll take a moment to thank the women in your life who love you in that special way that mothers do: biological moms, adoptive moms, and foster moms; single moms, grandmoms and godmothers; aunts and mentors—all the people who come to mind when you think about Mother’s Day. Or take a moment, like I will, to remember the moms who raised and sustained us, and who we miss every day—no matter how long it’s been. All of these amazing people deserve our gratitude, today and every day."
2
Michelle Obama
"I just love this photo of my mom. It was taken at the Great Wall of China a few years ago, and every time I see it, I can’t help but think of all the adventures we’ve had over the years. From the days I spent as a kid around the pool at the cabin we used to rent out in Michigan, to the times in Chicago she’d come over before sunrise to watch the kids so I could work out, to every minute she spent with us in the White House, my mom has always been my rock.I am so grateful to have her as a guiding force in my life, but I know that this can be a tough day for so many who aren’t as lucky. So this #MothersDay, I hope you take a moment to celebrate all the moms and mom-like figures in your life—the aunties and grandmothers, the friends and mentors—who have helped you find your way in the world. All of us have needed a little nurturing and care to get us to where we are today, and this is the day to celebrate just that. Happy Mother’s Day, everybody. 💖"
3
Joe Biden
"To moms everywhere, wishing you a safe and happy Mother’s Day. Share your favorite quote from your mother below."
4
Katie Holmes
"I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕"
5
Ryan Reynolds
"It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism. Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love."
6
John Legend
"Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful wife! It’s been a year that tested you in so many ways but you’ve come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever. I’m so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever."
7
Kim Kardashian
"My Taurus ♉️ baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day. Such a special day to share together. He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!"
8
Khloé Kardashian
"Happy Mother’s Day to my Queen! You are my heartbeat!!! Without you we are nothing! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for each and everyone of us. You are love in human form. I will never be able to express how much we all love, adore and cherish everything about you But I will try every single day. I love you queen mommy 🤍👑"
9
Halle Berry
"I’ll never get over the wondrous miracle of growing a life inside my body as I’ve never felt more myself than when I was carrying my two children. Motherhood is a real privilege. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers of the world! 💞"
10
Jennifer Lopez
"It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything. This was something that has really stayed with me. Being a mom is my greatest joy, and today I think about my mommy and all the moms out there. This is your day, and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude and appreciation…enjoy it! #HappyMothersDay #IGotItFromMyMama #MamaGlowsBest"
Kayleigh Roberts
Contributor
Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below