Gabrielle Union’s 5-Year-Old Daughter is the Ultimate Fashion Judge in Hilarious Video

Move over Tim Gunn, 5-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade coming for your job and proving to be the ultimate fashion judge (when it comes to her family, at least).



On Saturday, Dec. 13, proud mom and Bring It On star Gabrielle Union shared a hilarious—and ridiculously cute—reel on Instagram of Kaavia judging the Union-Wade family's fashion sense.



In the video, Union can be seen sporting a chic, floor-length and form-fitting black gown, complete with thin shoulder straps. She finished the look with black open-toed heels and what appeared to be a diamond necklace.



Union is standing next to her step-daughter Zaya Wade, who is absolutely rocking a green, mesh floor-length dress, matching green headband and green handbag.



Suddenly, the video cuts to 5-year-old Kaavia, who says with all the pomp and circumstance of a seasoned judge: "Does Kaav like it, or does she don’t?



"I usually prefer to be the judge & give the final ruling but she got it… (this time 😏)," Union captioned the post.

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade A photo posted by gabunion on

Not to be outdone, the young Kaavia is sporting a furry white jacket over a red plaid shirt and pink accessories in her hair.

Big sister Zaya publicly came out as trans at the age of 12. Since then, she has been a fierce LGBTQ+ advocate—as have her parents—as well as a fashion influencer, magazine cover star and runway model.



In 2022, the now 16-year-old modeled for Tiffany & Co.'s all-gender bracelets, People reported. Then, in 2023, she made her runway debut for Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week.

In the same month, the fashionista made her magazine cover debut for DAZED with a printed a black-and-white photo showing the teenager in head-to-toe Miu Miu, People reported at the time.



Earlier this year, Zaya was featured in Miu Miu's campaign for their fall/winter collection, in which she modeled an oversized corduroy jacket and matching skirt, Page Six reported. The look was paired with kitten heels and a brown leather handbag.

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade A photo posted by gabunion on

If you thought all that would impress her 5-year-old little sister, well you'd clearly be wrong. Nothing is getting past the young judge's eyes, obviously, and she is not afraid to let you—or her family—know about it.



Honestly, we're here for it.