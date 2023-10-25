Geri Halliwell-Horner—Otherwise Known as “Ginger Spice”—Gives Spice Girls Superfan Kim Kardashian Her Spice Girls Moniker

Kim Kardashian was in high school when the Spice Girls took over pop culture in the mid-1990s, and she has long been a fan—even at one point dressing up as Posh Spice (aka Victoria Beckham) back in high school. (Kardashian opened up about it on the most recent episode of her family’s reality show on Hulu, The Kardashians, revealing she once jokingly asked to join the group.) And, just as the five women demonstrate their trademarked “Girl Power” to Kardashian, it seems the Spice Girls are mutually a fan of Kardashian’s, as well.
In an interview with E! News, former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice) opened up about the moniker she’d give Kardashian if somehow the mogul became a Spice Girl in addition to her 625 other jobs: “She deserves something really good,” Halliwell-Horner said. “She deserves something like Inner Strength Spice. I think she’s Smart Spice. She’s smart.”
Halliwell-Horner called Kardashian “amazing” and a “very good role model”: “It’s brilliant that you’re beautiful from the outside, but also she’s beautiful with a book in her back pocket,” she said. “I love that. We can be all things. Good for her!”
In last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian took son Saint West and his friends to the Spice Girls' native London for a soccer trip and shared that she dressed up as Posh Spice for a talent show when she was younger; she also mentioned that Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) had asked her if she’d like to replace Beckham in the group as they went on tour. “Sporty Spice wrote a book and signed it inside and she sent it to me saying that they’re going on tour, and they need a Posh, and would I be the Posh?” Kardashian said on the show. “I mean, I’m sure she was joking. But like, when I was in high school, would I ever thought that this was, like, a thing? I’m just like, a girl from high school that loved the Spice Girls, and now they’re asking me?”
Halliwell-Horner and Chisholm, by the way, aren’t the only fans of Kardashian’s—Posh Spice herself chimed in for Kardashian’s birthday this past weekend, and Kardashian supported Beckham’s most recent Paris Fashion Week show, sitting front row alongside mom Kris Jenner, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and the Beckham family for the event.
“She’s smart,” Halliwell-Horner said, driving home Kardashian’s possible future Spice Girls nickname. “She’s really been inspiring, the way she’s turned that business around, and also for women to celebrate your curves. I really like that about her.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
