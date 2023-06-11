Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Meeting the Parents, Apparently

Rumored couple Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly fizzled out back in February, but the two were spotted together multiple times in May and have been hanging out again recently, The Daily Mail reports. Including—meeting the parents? The two enjoyed an evening out with DiCaprio’s father and stepmother this past week, arriving at China Tang in London after a trip to Chiltern Firehouse. “Both then left the restaurant within minutes of each other a few hours later,” the outlet reports.

So, while meeting the parents sounds relatively serious, People reports that, while Hadid “enjoys hanging out” with DiCaprio, she considers herself single and “very happy with her life” and isn’t embarking on anything serious with the actor. Of the supermodel, a source said “she’s dating a bit and meets up with Leo when she can.”

(Image credit: Getty)

“Seeing Leo was never serious for her, and it will never be serious,” the source said. “She likes his attention and enjoys hanging out with him. They have a lot of friends in common and also hang out in a group.”

Hadid—who is mom to two-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—was first linked to DiCaprio last September, getting close at a New York Fashion Week afterparty.

(Image credit: Getty)

“They are getting to know each other,” an insider told People at the time. Another added that “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi.” For a couple of months, the two casually hung out in the Big Apple before their reported February split, but at that time “they are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom,” a source said.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

Then, in March, they were seen together at an Oscars pre-party in L.A., where the two didn’t engage in any PDA but stayed together “nearly the entire night” amidst other VIP attendees.