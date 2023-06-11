Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Meeting the Parents, Apparently

Rumored couple Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly fizzled out back in February, but the two were spotted together multiple times in May and have been hanging out again recently, The Daily Mail reports. Including—meeting the parents? The two enjoyed an evening out with DiCaprio’s father and stepmother this past week, arriving at China Tang in London after a trip to Chiltern Firehouse. “Both then left the restaurant within minutes of each other a few hours later,” the outlet reports.
So, while meeting the parents sounds relatively serious, People reports that, while Hadid “enjoys hanging out” with DiCaprio, she considers herself single and “very happy with her life” and isn’t embarking on anything serious with the actor. Of the supermodel, a source said “she’s dating a bit and meets up with Leo when she can.”
“Seeing Leo was never serious for her, and it will never be serious,” the source said. “She likes his attention and enjoys hanging out with him. They have a lot of friends in common and also hang out in a group.”
Hadid—who is mom to two-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—was first linked to DiCaprio last September, getting close at a New York Fashion Week afterparty.
“They are getting to know each other,” an insider told People at the time. Another added that “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi.” For a couple of months, the two casually hung out in the Big Apple before their reported February split, but at that time “they are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom,” a source said.
Then, in March, they were seen together at an Oscars pre-party in L.A., where the two didn’t engage in any PDA but stayed together “nearly the entire night” amidst other VIP attendees.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
