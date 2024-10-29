Gisele Bündchen Is "Excited" About Her Pregnancy, And Is "Very Happy" With Joaquim Valente, Source Says

Gisele Bündchen is expecting her third child, as Marie Claire reported on Monday.

Now, one source has shared further sweet insights into Bündchen's state of mind as she prepares to welcome her first baby with partner Joaquim Valente.

"Gisele’s very happy in Miami," the insider told People, referring to the model's life on her Miami ranch. "She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving."

The source added that Bündchen feels "very lucky" to have Valente, who was her jiu-jitsu instructor, in her life. "They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year," they said. "She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth."

A source had previously told People, "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."

Gisele Bündchen is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bündchen's marriage to Tom Brady ended contentiously in 2022 after the quarterback retired then un-retired from the NFL, though the Brazilian supermodel has explained that this was just one factor leading to their separation.

The two share children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, and Bündchen is also stepmom to Brady's son with Bridget Moynahan, Jack, 16.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the model told her ex about her pregnancy before the news hit the media.

As for her relationship with Valente, it began around June 2023, with the two meeting through jiu-jitsu sessions.

Back in 2020, Bündchen spoke to Marie Claire about her environmental activism. "One of my ultimate motivations for working to protect our planet is my children," she said. "As a mother, I want them, and their children, to experience the same beautiful, healthy planet I got to experience."

She also told us about one of the most important lessons she tries to teach her children. "Words have the power to inspire, to hurt, to motivate," she said. "I try to show my kids how words have so much power and to use them with care. If they don’t have anything loving to say, then they shouldn’t say anything; each person is special in his or her own way, and everybody has something unique to add to this world. We are all here to learn and grow."