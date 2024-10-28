Surprise, Gisele Bündchen Is Pregnant With Baby Number 3, Her First Child With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele is going to be a mom again. On Monday, Oct. 28, a source confirmed to People that the supermodel and her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, are expecting a baby together.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source revealed to People.

The catwalk star is already a mom to two kids with her ex-husband, Tom Brady, sharing son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with the former NFL star.

Bündchen—who has been dating Valente since June 2023—married Brady in February 2009 and divorced the quarterback in October 2022. She was first linked to Valente a month after her divorce when she was forced to deny rumors that she had cheated on Brady with the jiu-jitsu instructor. However, their relationship wasn't officially confirmed until February 2024.

Like Gisele, Valente is Brazilian, and he owns a jiu-jitsu academy in Miami with his two brothers.

The pair have been dating for just over a year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Based on her previous pregnancies, the supermodel will likely take a holistic approach to motherhood. Gisele has been a strong advocate for natural childbirth and pregnancy practices. In her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, she described giving birth to son Benjamin in the bathtub of her and Tom Brady's Boston home.

She later purchased a birthing tub for Vivian's birth, writing (via the Daily Mail) that after the experience, she "felt like Kali, the Hindu goddess of time, creation, destruction, and power, a feeling of invincibility."

As for baby number three, we can't wait to check out her model maternity style.